    IND U19 vs AUS U19: Australia posts 253/7 as Raj Limbani shines with three wickets for India in Benoni

    In the much awaited U19 World Cup final, Raj Limbani's impressive three-wicket haul restricts Australia at 253/7 in the first innings.

    IND U19 vs AUS U19: Australia posts 253/7 as Raj Limbani shines with three wickets for India in Benoni
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 5:36 PM IST

    Australia concluded their innings at 253/7 within the allotted 50 overs, with a noteworthy surge of 66 runs in the final 10 overs. Opting to field first in Benoni, India made an impactful start as Raj Limbani dismissed Sam Konstas (0) in the third over. Harry Dixon and Hugh Weibgen (48) steadied the innings with a fifty-plus partnership, only to see Australia's captain fall victim to Naman Tiwari. Subsequently, Dixon also departed after contributing 42 runs, falling to Tiwari, leaving Australia at 99/3.

    Harjas Singh and Ryan Hicks then collaborated to revive Australia's innings, stitching together another fifty-plus partnership. However, India struck again with Limbani dismissing Hicks (20) at a crucial juncture. Harjas continued his aggressive play, reaching a half-century but lost his wicket soon after, bowled by Saumy Pandey for 55. Raf MacMillan (2) couldn't make an impact, and Australia found themselves in trouble at 187/6. Ollie Peake anchored the innings, guiding Australia past the 250-mark, finishing unbeaten on 46. Raj Limbani stood out for India with a three-wicket haul.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 5:36 PM IST
