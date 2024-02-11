Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Glenn Maxwell equals Rohit Sharma's record at Adelaide with 5th century

In a thrilling 2nd T20I encounter, Glenn Maxwell's extraordinary 55-ball 120, comprising 12 fours and eight sixes, not only powered Australia to a formidable 241 for four against West Indies but also marked his fifth T20 International century, matching the record set by Rohit Sharma.

In the 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies, Glenn Maxwell achieved his fifth T20 International century, matching Rohit Sharma's record. In the match held in Adelaide on Sunday, Maxwell's explosive innings included a 55-ball 120, featuring 12 fours and eight sixes, enabling Australia to reach a formidable total of 241 for four in their allotted 20 overs.

The 35-year-old batsman has amassed a total of 2405 runs in 102 T20I matches for Australia, maintaining an average of 30.83 and a striking rate of 155.26. Alongside his five centuries, Maxwell has also notched up 10 fifties in his T20I career.

Comparatively, Rohit Sharma achieved his five centuries in 151 T20I matches, boasting an average of 31.79 and a strike rate of 139.97. The Indian captain has additionally accumulated 29 half-centuries in this format.

Suryakumar Yadav, with four T20I centuries in 60 games, currently holds the second position on the list of most T20I hundreds.