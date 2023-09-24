Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    If Virat Kohli biopic is made, this actor willing to play Indian batting icon

    Ram Pothineni, often compared to cricket icon Virat Kohli due to their similar features, recently discussed the possibility of portraying Kohli in a biographical film. As his movie 'Skanda' gears up for release, Ram acknowledged the frequent comparisons and expressed his eagerness for such a role, should the opportunity arise.

    Ram Pothineni, known for his vibrant energy on and off-screen, has frequently been compared to Team India's cricket sensation, Virat Kohli. Their strikingly similar height and facial features have sparked numerous discussions among fans and media alike. It was during the filming of 'Ismart Shankar' that Ram's appearance drew considerable attention due to its uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli, resulting in his photos going viral.

    Recently, in an interview leading up to the release of his upcoming film 'Skanda' scheduled for September 28, Ram candidly addressed these comparisons and a hypothetical opportunity to portray Virat Kohli in a biopic.

    Acknowledging the frequent likening of his appearance to Virat Kohli, Ram expressed his delight at being associated with the cricket superstar. He enthusiastically conveyed his interest in taking on the role of Virat Kohli in a biographical film should such an opportunity ever arise.

    It is worth noting that there were recent speculations suggesting that Ram Charan might be considered to play Virat Kohli's character in a potential biopic. However, Ram Charan's team clarified that he has no such plans, as he is currently fully engaged with his ongoing projects. Directed by Boyapati Srinu and featuring Sreeleela as the lead actress, 'Skanda' boasts a musical score by Thaman.

