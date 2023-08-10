Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket purchase guide, booking details, dates, and more

    Get ready for the much-anticipated ICC World Cup 2023. Ticket sales are about to commence, allowing cricket enthusiasts to secure their seats for thrilling matches, including India's showdowns.

    Cricket ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket sales launch for India matches and more
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 9:32 AM IST

    ICC World Cup 2023 tickets are set to be available for purchase starting August 25. This includes the option to secure tickets for India matches, along with essential dates and additional information. The tickets for ICC World Cup 2023 are divided into phases. For matches involving teams other than India, tickets will be up for sale from August 25. This covers matches of nine teams including England, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the Netherlands.

    For India matches, the process is more complex due to a division based on venues. Tickets for India's warm-up matches will go on sale from August 30. Main round tickets will be accessible from August 31. Notably, tickets for the India vs Pakistan match, now scheduled for October 14 instead of October 15, can be purchased starting September 3.

    Also Read: Prithvi Shaw slams a remarkable 'double century' in England's One-Day Cup for Northamptonshire

    To manage the expected high demand for tickets and to provide more fans with the opportunity to witness the world-class players in action, ticket sales will occur in phases on specific dates:

    August 25: Tickets for non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches
    August 30: Tickets for India's warm-up matches in Guwahati and Trivandrum
    August 31: Tickets for India matches in Chennai (against Australia), Delhi (against Afghanistan), and Pune (against Bangladesh)
    September 1: Tickets for India matches in Dharamsala (against New Zealand), Lucknow (against England), and Mumbai (against Sri Lanka)
    September 2: Tickets for India matches in Bengaluru (against the Netherlands) and Kolkata (against South Africa)
    September 3: Tickets for India match in Ahmedabad (against Pakistan)
    September 15: Tickets for Semi-finals (in Mumbai and Kolkata) and the Final (in Ahmedabad)

    The ICC also encourages fans to register on their website starting from August 15, as this will enable them to receive timely updates about ticket releases. This registration will help secure their attendance at the World Cup and allow them to savour the excitement of one-day cricket.

    How does the registration happen?

    The registration link will be active on August 15, 2023. The registrations can be made here: https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Indian cricket team set to sport 'Pakistan' on the jerseys for first time ever

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 9:50 AM IST
