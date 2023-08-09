Prithvi Shaw slams a remarkable 'double century' in England's One-Day Cup for Northamptonshire

Prithvi Shaw, the Indian batting sensation, showcased his prowess with an exceptional double century while representing Northamptonshire in England's One-Day Cup tournament. Shaw's scintillating performance marked a pivotal moment in the tournament and left cricket enthusiasts in awe.

In what can only be described as a masterclass of batting, Shaw swiftly reached the coveted 100-run milestone in just 81 deliveries and his double century came off 129 balls. Notably, this outing marked Shaw's third appearance for Northamptonshire, a team that elected to set the pace by batting first.

In an achievement that etches his name in the annals of cricket history, Prithvi Shaw joined the ranks of Cheteshwar Pujara as the second Indian cricketer to achieve a score of 150 or more in the One-Day Cup tournament. This remarkable feat was achieved in a mere 103 balls, showcasing Shaw's remarkable capacity to accelerate his innings while maintaining precision and control.

Shaw's cricketing journey has been nothing short of impressive, having participated in 56 List A games to date. Within this span, he has amassed an impressive aggregate of over 2700 runs, punctuated by an impressive tally of 20 fifty-plus scores. This consistent run of high-quality performances has also contributed to his enviable 50-plus batting average, further highlighting his undeniable impact on the field.

It's worth noting that Shaw's journey with Northamptonshire has had its share of ups and downs. During his debut match for the team against Gloucestershire last week, Shaw was dismissed in a rare and unfortunate manner, hitting the wickets and being declared 'hit wicket' while on 34 runs. However, true to the spirit of a great athlete, Shaw rebounded swiftly, making his presence felt with the resounding double century against Somerset.

Prithvi Shaw's stellar performance not only showcases his cricketing prowess but also serves as a reminder of the remarkable talent that Indian cricket continues to nurture. As his journey unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate more awe-inspiring innings that contribute to his legacy and enrich the world of cricket.

