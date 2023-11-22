Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ICC ruling alters course for Transgender Cricketers: Danielle McGahey's retirement marks a turning point

    Pioneering the path as the world's first transgender international cricketer, Danielle McGahey announces her retirement following a pivotal ICC decision barring transgender individuals from women's internationals.

    ICC ruling alters course for Transgender Cricketers: Danielle McGahey's retirement marks a turning point
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 11:13 PM IST

    The world's inaugural transgender international cricketer, Danielle McGahey, has officially retired following a crucial amendment to the ICC's gender eligibility regulations, which now prohibits transgender individuals from participating in women's internationals. Having played six T20Is for Canada, McGahey amassed 118 runs at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 95.93. In response to the ICC's decision, McGahey announced the end of her international cricket career, emphasising principles such as the protection of the women's game's integrity, safety, fairness, and inclusion.

    Expressing disappointment on Instagram, McGahey affirmed her commitment to advocating for equality for transgender women in sports. Despite acknowledging the irrelevance of her personal opinions, she highlighted the broader message sent to millions of trans women—indicating a sense of exclusion. McGahey vowed to persist in the fight for transgender women's right to play cricket at the highest level, emphasising that their participation poses no threat to the integrity or safety of the sport.

    Originally from Australia, McGahey relocated to Canada in 2020 and underwent a male-to-female medical transition in 2021. Catching the attention of Cricket Canada selectors through impressive performances in the women's inter-provincial tournament, McGahey earned her spot during the Women's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier earlier this year. The ICC's regulations, subject to review within two years, mark a significant development in the ongoing conversation about inclusivity and equality in sports.

    Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav opens up about World Cup loss; says will take time to heal

