Historic batting feats: IND vs AUS T20Is - Records broken and set

Delve into the cricketing archives as we unveil the highest first innings scores in the intense IND vs AUS T20I clashes. Thiruvananthapuram witnessed a spectacular showdown in 2023, with India notching an impressive 235/4. Explore how these scores stack up against historical records and witness the thrilling moments that shaped cricket history between these two formidable teams.

Top First Innings Scores in IND vs AUS T20Is

235/4 - India, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023

208/3 - Australia, Visakhapatnam, 2023

208/6 - India, Mohali, 2022

201/7 - Australia, Rajkot, 2013

197/5 - Australia, Sydney, 2016

194/5 - Australia, Sydney, 2020

190/4 - India, Bengaluru, 2019

Top First Innings Scores for India in T20Is

260/5 vs SL, Indore, 2017

240/3 vs WI, Mumbai WS, 2019

237/3 vs SA, Guwahati, 2022

235/4 vs AUS, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023

234/4 vs NZ, Ahmedabad, 2023

Top Innings Scores vs Australia in T20Is

243/6 - New Zealand, Auckland, 2018

235/4 - India, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023

221/5 - England, Birmingham, 2018

219/7 - New Zealand, Dunedin, 2021

214/6 - New Zealand, Christchurch, 2010

