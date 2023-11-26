Historic batting feats: IND vs AUS T20Is - Records broken and set
Delve into the cricketing archives as we unveil the highest first innings scores in the intense IND vs AUS T20I clashes. Thiruvananthapuram witnessed a spectacular showdown in 2023, with India notching an impressive 235/4. Explore how these scores stack up against historical records and witness the thrilling moments that shaped cricket history between these two formidable teams.
Top First Innings Scores in IND vs AUS T20Is
235/4 - India, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023
208/3 - Australia, Visakhapatnam, 2023
208/6 - India, Mohali, 2022
201/7 - Australia, Rajkot, 2013
197/5 - Australia, Sydney, 2016
194/5 - Australia, Sydney, 2020
190/4 - India, Bengaluru, 2019
Top First Innings Scores for India in T20Is
260/5 vs SL, Indore, 2017
240/3 vs WI, Mumbai WS, 2019
237/3 vs SA, Guwahati, 2022
235/4 vs AUS, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023
234/4 vs NZ, Ahmedabad, 2023
Top Innings Scores vs Australia in T20Is
243/6 - New Zealand, Auckland, 2018
235/4 - India, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023
221/5 - England, Birmingham, 2018
219/7 - New Zealand, Dunedin, 2021
214/6 - New Zealand, Christchurch, 2010
