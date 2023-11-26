Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Historic batting feats: IND vs AUS T20Is - Records broken and set

    Embark on a journey through cricket history as we reveal the highest first innings scores in the fierce IND vs AUS T20I encounters. The year 2023 witnessed a captivating showdown in Thiruvananthapuram.

    cricket Historic batting feats: IND vs AUS T20Is - Records broken and set osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 9:28 PM IST

    Delve into the cricketing archives as we unveil the highest first innings scores in the intense IND vs AUS T20I clashes. Thiruvananthapuram witnessed a spectacular showdown in 2023, with India notching an impressive 235/4.

    Top First Innings Scores in IND vs AUS T20Is

    235/4 - India, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023
    208/3 - Australia, Visakhapatnam, 2023
    208/6 - India, Mohali, 2022
    201/7 - Australia, Rajkot, 2013
    197/5 - Australia, Sydney, 2016
    194/5 - Australia, Sydney, 2020
    190/4 - India, Bengaluru, 2019

    Top First Innings Scores for India in T20Is

    260/5 vs SL, Indore, 2017
    240/3 vs WI, Mumbai WS, 2019
    237/3 vs SA, Guwahati, 2022
    235/4 vs AUS, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023
    234/4 vs NZ, Ahmedabad, 2023

    Top Innings Scores vs Australia in T20Is

    243/6 - New Zealand, Auckland, 2018
    235/4 - India, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023
    221/5 - England, Birmingham, 2018
    219/7 - New Zealand, Dunedin, 2021
    214/6 - New Zealand, Christchurch, 2010

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2023, 9:55 PM IST
