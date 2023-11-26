Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India's explosive batting display sets the internet ablaze against Australia in the 2nd T20I

    Experience the cricketing brilliance of Yashasvi Jaiswal as he sets the pitch ablaze with an explosive half-century, smashing 24 runs off a single over against Australia in the thrilling second T20I encounter.

    India's explosive batting display sets the internet ablaze against Australia in the 2nd T20I
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 9:13 PM IST

    In a dazzling performance during the second T20I clash between India and Australia, Yashasvi Jaiswal and co exhibited some aggressive batting , leaving the cricketing world in awe. Jaiswal smashed an impressive half-century in just 24 balls, showcasing remarkable control against the Australian bowlers. The highlight of his dominance unfolded in the fourth over, where Jaiswal plundered 24 runs off Sean Abbott. With three boundaries and two sixes, the left-hander's aggressive onslaught included a powerful heave over deep mid-wicket for a massive six.

    The following ball witnessed a repeat performance, as Jaiswal cleared the boundary effortlessly for another six. Although the final ball remained scoreless, the electrifying over left fans exhilarated by Jaiswal's aggressive and commanding batting style. 

    India has unleashed a formidable trio of left-handed batsmen in Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, and Rinku Singh, aiming to give Australian bowlers restless nights. Despite expectations of a slower pitch, Jaiswal's explosive start defied the pre-match pitch report. Punishing bad deliveries and showcasing deft touches, India amassed 77 runs in the powerplay. After Jaiswal's departure, Ishan Kishan continued the onslaught, particularly targeting the newcomer Tanveer Sangha. The wicketkeeper-batsman swiftly reached a fifty before being caught at sweeper cover.

    SKY added entertainment with trademark shots, and Rinku concluded the innings with unabashed hitting. Ruturaj played the anchor role perfectly. However, it was a forgettable day for Australia, especially Maxwell and Abbott, whose economy rates soared above 18. Ellis emerged as the standout bowler with figures of 3/45, but most bowlers faced a tough time. With a challenging chase ahead, the stage is set for a gripping contest.

