Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hardik Pandya's spectacular comeback in DY Patil T20, Ishan Kishan set to join action soon

    After a four-month hiatus, Hardik Pandya shines in the DY Patil T20 Cup, leading Reliance 1 to victory with a stellar all-round performance.

    cricket Hardik Pandya's spectacular comeback in DY Patil T20, Ishan Kishan set to join action soon osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 6:50 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya makes a triumphant return to competitive cricket after a four-month hiatus due to injury, leading Reliance 1 to a close victory in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. Pandya showcased his all-round prowess, both bowling and batting, in the match against BPCL. Opening the bowling for his team, he bowled three medium-paced overs, conceding 22 runs and securing two crucial wickets, including a caught-bowled dismissal.

    In a noteworthy batting performance, Pandya entered at No. 10 and remained unbeaten, contributing three runs off four balls to guide Reliance 1 to the target of 126 runs in 15 overs. This marks Pandya's first competitive match since his ankle injury during India's league match against Bangladesh in October.

    Ishan Kishan, who has been relatively silent in the cricketing world, is speculated to join the action soon. Named in the RBI squad for the DY Patil T20 tournament, Kishan's potential participation adds anticipation to the event. Despite keeping a low profile and disregarding BCCI directives to play in the Ranji Trophy for Jharkhand, sources close to Kishan suggest his likely appearance in the upcoming match.

    The DY Patil T20 tournament unfolds over two weeks, with the final scheduled for March 10. Pandya's return to form and Kishan's potential comeback contribute to the excitement surrounding this cricketing event.

    Also Read: 'If not you, then who?': Shubman Gill reveals Rahul Dravid's words post Test-series win over England

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 6:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket 'If not you, then who?': Shubman Gill reveals Rahul Dravid's words post Test-series win over England osf

    'If not you, then who?': Shubman Gill reveals Rahul Dravid's words post Test-series win over England

    Virat Kohli SPOTTED in London restaurant with Vamika after India's series win over England; see viral picture snt

    Virat Kohli SPOTTED in London restaurant with Vamika after India's series win over England; see viral picture

    cricket Rohit Sharma stresses on supportive environment for emerging talents as India clinches series against England osf

    Rohit Sharma stresses on supportive environment for emerging talents as India clinches series against England

    Will never play for Andhra Hanuma Vihari claims captaincy stripped over confrontation with politician's son snt

    'Will never play for Andhra': Hanuma Vihari claims captaincy stripped over confrontation with politician's son

    cricket Team India solidifies second place in WTC standings with convincing win over England in Ranchi osf

    Team India solidifies second place in WTC standings with convincing win over England in Ranchi

    Recent Stories

    Will Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan's first woman Chief Minister be a rising force in the nation's politics? Avv

    Will Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan's first woman Chief Minister be a rising force in the nation's politics?

    Recalling when Pankaj Udhas was nervous about returning to stage post-COVID-19 pandemic RKK

    Recalling when Pankaj Udhas was nervous about returning to stage post-COVID-19 pandemic

    RIP Pankaj Udhas: When Ghazal maestro refused to sing 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' for Sanjay Dutt's movie 'Naam' snt

    RIP Pankaj Udhas: When Ghazal maestro refused to sing 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' for Sanjay Dutt's movie 'Naam'

    Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas' first earnings were just Rs 51 RBA

    Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas' first earnings were just Rs 51

    RIP Pankaj Udhas Ghazal maestro's last Instagram post was all about 'bringing new hopes & dreams'; check out gcw

    RIP Pankaj Udhas: Ghazal maestro's last Instagram post was all about 'bringing new hopes & dreams'; check out

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon