Hardik Pandya's spectacular comeback in DY Patil T20, Ishan Kishan set to join action soon

Hardik Pandya makes a triumphant return to competitive cricket after a four-month hiatus due to injury, leading Reliance 1 to a close victory in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2024. Pandya showcased his all-round prowess, both bowling and batting, in the match against BPCL. Opening the bowling for his team, he bowled three medium-paced overs, conceding 22 runs and securing two crucial wickets, including a caught-bowled dismissal.

In a noteworthy batting performance, Pandya entered at No. 10 and remained unbeaten, contributing three runs off four balls to guide Reliance 1 to the target of 126 runs in 15 overs. This marks Pandya's first competitive match since his ankle injury during India's league match against Bangladesh in October.

Ishan Kishan, who has been relatively silent in the cricketing world, is speculated to join the action soon. Named in the RBI squad for the DY Patil T20 tournament, Kishan's potential participation adds anticipation to the event. Despite keeping a low profile and disregarding BCCI directives to play in the Ranji Trophy for Jharkhand, sources close to Kishan suggest his likely appearance in the upcoming match.

The DY Patil T20 tournament unfolds over two weeks, with the final scheduled for March 10. Pandya's return to form and Kishan's potential comeback contribute to the excitement surrounding this cricketing event.

