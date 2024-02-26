'If not you, then who?': Shubman Gill reveals Rahul Dravid's words post Test-series win over England

Discover the uplifting moment as Shubman Gill shares Rahul Dravid's motivational words following India's Test series victory against England. Gill's resilient 52* in the challenging chase of the fourth Test showcased the youngster's maturity, earning praise from the head coach.

'If not you, then who?' Shubman Gill shares the inspiring words of Rahul Dravid following India's Test series victory over England. In a challenging chase during the fourth Test in Ranchi, Gill's match-winning partnership with Dhruv Jurel secured a crucial five-wicket win, clinching the series with one match remaining. Despite a middle-order collapse, Gill (52*) and Jurel (39*) displayed composure, steering India to the target of 192.

Rahul Dravid, visibly pleased, embraced Gill in acknowledgment of his resilience and vital contributions. Gill, reflecting on the pressure situation, emphasised the importance of patience and strategic shot selection in overcoming England's bowlers on a demanding pitch.

"We were put under pressure"- Team India batter Shubman Gill after hard-fought win in 4th Test vs England

Speaking after the conclusion of the fourth Test, Shubman Gill claimed that their batting unit was under pressure in the chase after the middle-order collapse. He said that remaining patient and concentrating on rotating the strike helped them overcome the situation and reach home safely. Shubman Gill said:

"We were put under pressure but I think we had a good start by our openers. You have to see the situation and play accordingly sometimes. Their bowlers bowled good lines and protected the boundaries well. On a wicket like this, we have to be patient and take the singles. When they give any lose deliveries, try to pounce on that."