Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship status: Are the break-up rumours true? Explained!

    Speculations about trouble in the relationship between Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic have gone viral, fueled by recent social media activities. Here’s what we know.

    cricket Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship status: Are the break-up rumours true? Explained! osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 26, 2024, 9:06 PM IST

    Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has been facing criticism recently, not just for Mumbai Indians' underwhelming performance in IPL 2024 under his captaincy, but also due to widespread speculations about his relationship with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic.

    Hardik Pandya appears to be going through a tough period this year. The cricketer received significant criticism for Mumbai Indians' poor performance in IPL 2024 under his leadership. Adding to his woes, a Reddit post speculating trouble in his personal life has gone viral on social media. According to the post, there seems to be turbulence in Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship.

    The Reddit post reads, "This is just speculation, but both of them aren't posting about each other on Instagram Stories. Earlier, Natasa used to have 'Natasa Stankovic Pandya' on her Instagram handle, but now she has completely removed his name." It further notes, "Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day. She has also deleted all recent posts of her and Hardik, except for the ones where their son Agastya was with them. Additionally, she hasn't been seen in the stands during this IPL season or posted any stories related to the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, something seems amiss between them."

    Hardik Pandya married his Serbian actress girlfriend Natasa Stankovic in May 2020. The couple announced their simple home wedding on social media during the Covid-19 lockdown. In July of the same year, they welcomed their first child, a son named Agastya Pandya. In February 2023, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their vows in a lavish ceremony, blending Hindu and Christian cultures in Udaipur.

    Earlier this year, Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya faced personal troubles when news broke that their step-brother Vaibhav Pandya had allegedly cheated both of them of approximately INR 4.3 crore in business dealings.

    Amidst the swirling divorce rumours, neither Natasa nor Hardik has issued any statement on the matter. Recently, Natasa was spotted in Mumbai with a friend, sparking headlines.

    Last Updated May 26, 2024, 9:06 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'saddest moment' as KKR owner, Leaves social media in splits osf

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'saddest moment' as KKR owner, Leaves social media in splits

    cricket Virat Kohli requests extended break from BCCI, Likely to miss warm-up match against Bangladesh: Report osf

    Virat Kohli requests extended break from BCCI, Likely to miss warm-up match against Bangladesh: Report

    cricket 'I Miss You, Baba': Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to his father on 25th death anniversary osf

    'I Miss You, Baba': Sachin Tendulkar pays heartfelt tribute to his father on 25th death anniversary

    cricket Gautam Gambhir poised to replace Rahul Dravid as India's Cricket Head Coach: Report osf

    Gautam Gambhir poised to replace Rahul Dravid as India's Cricket Head Coach: Report

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Legendary MS Dhoni casts his vote in hometown Ranchi amidst fan frenzy (WATCH) snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MS Dhoni casts his vote in hometown Ranchi amidst fan frenzy (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket Top 10 quotes by Gautam Gambhir-KKR coach and former Indian cricketer

    Top 10 quotes by Gautam Gambhir-KKR coach and former Indian cricketer

    cricket Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'saddest moment' as KKR owner, Leaves social media in splits osf

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'saddest moment' as KKR owner, Leaves social media in splits

    cricket Virat Kohli requests extended break from BCCI, Likely to miss warm-up match against Bangladesh: Report osf

    Virat Kohli requests extended break from BCCI, Likely to miss warm-up match against Bangladesh: Report

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia for creating history at Cannes 2024 RKK

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia for creating history at Cannes 2024

    Hardik Pandya's absence from T20 WC departure fuels divorce rumours osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence from T20 WC departure fuels divorce rumours

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon