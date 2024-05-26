Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship status: Are the break-up rumours true? Explained!

Speculations about trouble in the relationship between Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic have gone viral, fueled by recent social media activities. Here’s what we know.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has been facing criticism recently, not just for Mumbai Indians' underwhelming performance in IPL 2024 under his captaincy, but also due to widespread speculations about his relationship with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic.

Hardik Pandya appears to be going through a tough period this year. The cricketer received significant criticism for Mumbai Indians' poor performance in IPL 2024 under his leadership. Adding to his woes, a Reddit post speculating trouble in his personal life has gone viral on social media. According to the post, there seems to be turbulence in Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship.

The Reddit post reads, "This is just speculation, but both of them aren't posting about each other on Instagram Stories. Earlier, Natasa used to have 'Natasa Stankovic Pandya' on her Instagram handle, but now she has completely removed his name." It further notes, "Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day. She has also deleted all recent posts of her and Hardik, except for the ones where their son Agastya was with them. Additionally, she hasn't been seen in the stands during this IPL season or posted any stories related to the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, something seems amiss between them."

Hardik Pandya married his Serbian actress girlfriend Natasa Stankovic in May 2020. The couple announced their simple home wedding on social media during the Covid-19 lockdown. In July of the same year, they welcomed their first child, a son named Agastya Pandya. In February 2023, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their vows in a lavish ceremony, blending Hindu and Christian cultures in Udaipur.

Earlier this year, Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya faced personal troubles when news broke that their step-brother Vaibhav Pandya had allegedly cheated both of them of approximately INR 4.3 crore in business dealings.

Amidst the swirling divorce rumours, neither Natasa nor Hardik has issued any statement on the matter. Recently, Natasa was spotted in Mumbai with a friend, sparking headlines.

