Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship status: Are the break-up rumours true? Explained!
Speculations about trouble in the relationship between Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic have gone viral, fueled by recent social media activities. Here’s what we know.
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has been facing criticism recently, not just for Mumbai Indians' underwhelming performance in IPL 2024 under his captaincy, but also due to widespread speculations about his relationship with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic.
Hardik Pandya appears to be going through a tough period this year. The cricketer received significant criticism for Mumbai Indians' poor performance in IPL 2024 under his leadership. Adding to his woes, a Reddit post speculating trouble in his personal life has gone viral on social media. According to the post, there seems to be turbulence in Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship.
The Reddit post reads, "This is just speculation, but both of them aren't posting about each other on Instagram Stories. Earlier, Natasa used to have 'Natasa Stankovic Pandya' on her Instagram handle, but now she has completely removed his name." It further notes, "Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day. She has also deleted all recent posts of her and Hardik, except for the ones where their son Agastya was with them. Additionally, she hasn't been seen in the stands during this IPL season or posted any stories related to the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, something seems amiss between them."
Hardik Pandya married his Serbian actress girlfriend Natasa Stankovic in May 2020. The couple announced their simple home wedding on social media during the Covid-19 lockdown. In July of the same year, they welcomed their first child, a son named Agastya Pandya. In February 2023, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their vows in a lavish ceremony, blending Hindu and Christian cultures in Udaipur.
Earlier this year, Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya faced personal troubles when news broke that their step-brother Vaibhav Pandya had allegedly cheated both of them of approximately INR 4.3 crore in business dealings.
Amidst the swirling divorce rumours, neither Natasa nor Hardik has issued any statement on the matter. Recently, Natasa was spotted in Mumbai with a friend, sparking headlines.
- Agastya Pandya
- Arshdeep Singh
- Axar Patel
- BCCI
- BCCI statement
- Bollywood news
- Hardik Pandya
- Hardik Pandya IPL performance
- Hardik Pandya absence
- Hardik Pandya absence reason
- Hardik Pandya and Natasa
- Hardik Pandya news
- Hardik Pandya performances
- Hardik Pandya troubles
- Hardik Pandya update
- Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic
- Hindu-Christian wedding
- IPL 2024
- IPL captain
- IPL criticism
- IPL playoffs
- IPL season
- Indian Premier League
- Indian celebrities
- Indian cricket
- Indian cricket diaspora
- Indian cricket team
- Indian cricketers
- Indian sports
- Instagram rumours
- Instagram stories
- Krunal Pandya
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Mohammed Siraj
- Mumbai Indians
- Mumbai Indians captain
- Mumbai cricket team
- Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
- Natasa HP break up
- Natasa Hardik break up news
- Natasa Pandya
- Natasa Pandya break up
- Natasa Pandya breaking up
- Natasa Pandya breking up news
- Natasa Pandya divorce
- Natasa Pandya divorce update
- Natasa Pandya divouce news
- Natasa Pandya latest break up news
- Natasa Pandya latest news
- Natasa Stankovic
- Natasa Stankovic Instagram
- Natasa Stankovic Pandya
- Natasa Stankovic news
- Natasa break up
- Pandya break up news
- RCB
- Rajasthan Royals
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Reddit post
- Reddit speculation
- Rishabh Pant
- Rohit Sharma
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Serbian actress
- Shivam Dube
- Suryakumar Yadav
- T20 World Cup 2024
- T20 World Cup schedule
- Team India
- USA
- Udaipur wedding
- Vaibhav Pandya
- West Indies
- celebrity couple
- celebrity gossip
- celebrity relationships
- cricket break
- cricket campaign
- cricket captaincy
- cricket controversy
- cricket couple
- cricket departure
- cricket departure news
- cricket event
- cricket family
- cricket family pictures
- cricket fans
- cricket gossip
- cricket gossip news
- cricket headlines
- cricket matches
- cricket media
- cricket news
- cricket performance
- cricket pictures
- cricket players
- cricket preparation
- cricket relationship rumours
- cricket rumors
- cricket speculation
- cricket speculation news
- cricket star
- cricket team
- cricket tournament
- cricket travel
- cricket updates
- cricketers' departure
- divorce rumors
- divorce rumours
- family issues
- marriage problems
- marriage troubles
- personal life
- relationship troubles
- social media buzz
- social media rumours
- social media updates
- sports news
- viral rumors
- visa appointment