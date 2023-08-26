Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kapil Dev cautions team India on playing injured players without match practice

    Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev has thrown his weight behind the inclusion of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the upcoming Asia Cup, despite their recent injuries.

    First Published Aug 26, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    Former India captain Kapil Dev has thrown his support behind the selection of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer for the upcoming Asia Cup. Both players have been sidelined due to their respective injuries. While Iyer sustained a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, Rahul has been recovering from an injury sustained during IPL 2023. Iyer's recovery is complete, but Rahul has a minor issue that could potentially resolve before India's second game in the Asia Cup.

    Dev underscored the importance of testing each player's fitness before the impending World Cup. He stated that the Asia Cup offers an ideal opportunity to evaluate players' readiness.

    "Ideally every player should be tested out. The World Cup is so close but you still haven't given the players a chance? What if they head to the World Cup and then get injured? The entire team will suffer. Here, at least they will get a chance to bat or bowl a little and get some rhythm going. Worst case scenario, if the guys get injured again during the World Cup, it will be unfair to the players who will miss out on being part of the squad. The injured players who have returned need to be given a chance. If they are fit, then can play the World Cup," said Dev, who led India to its first World Cup title in 1983.

    Kapil Dev suggested that players with any doubts about their fitness should not be included

    "There is no shortage of talent, but if they are not fit, India will have a chance to make changes to the World Cup squad right away. You have a wonderful opportunity to create a team for the World Cup and the Asia Cup is a fine platform. I want these players to go and express themselves. But if there is any sort of question mark, they don't need to be around. If you do not give them a chance, it will be unfair to not just the players but also the selectors. I am aware that the World Cup is taking place in India but you need to pick the best and fittest team," he added.

