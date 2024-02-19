Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    From milestone to emergency: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife shares rollercoaster of emotions

    Ravichandran Ashwin's return to secure his 501st Test wicket, navigating a family emergency, draws emotional reflection from wife Prithi.

    cricket From milestone to emergency: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife shares rollercoaster of emotions osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

    A whirlwind unfolded between the milestones of 500 and 501 for renowned cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, prompting an emotional reflection from his wife, Prithi. Having achieved the remarkable feat of 500 Test wickets on Day 2 of the Rajkot Test, Ashwin initially addressed the media at the post-play conference. However, a family emergency compelled him to take leave from the game, marking a brief hiatus. Returning home to address the situation, Ashwin came back to the cricketing arena on Sunday, securing his 501st Test wicket.

    In response to this eventful period, Prithi Ashwin shared her sentiments on Instagram, shedding light on the challenges faced by the family during the intervening 48 hours. The nature of the emergency remains undisclosed, but Prithi acknowledged the emotional toll it took on their lives.

    Prithi's post on Instagram encapsulated the rollercoaster of emotions, recounting the journey from chasing the elusive 500th wicket in Hyderabad and Vizag to the unexpected turn of events at 501. She described the period between these two milestones as the 'longest 48 hours' for the family.

    Expressing pride in her husband's phenomenal achievement and character, Prithi conveyed her admiration for Ravichandran Ashwin. Despite the tumultuous circumstances, she affirmed her love and support for him, concluding with a heartfelt declaration of pride.

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed Ashwin's return in a press release, highlighting the brief absence due to the family emergency. The statement assured Ashwin's availability for Day 4 of the ongoing Test match in Rajkot, emphasising his commitment to contributing to the team's success.

    To facilitate Ashwin's swift return, the BCCI organised a chartered plane, acknowledging the challenges of constant travel and potential mental fatigue. Despite the adversity, Ashwin showcased his skill and focus on Day 4, seamlessly rejoining the team and making an impact with the ball, underlining his dedication to the game and the team's cause."

    Also Read: IND vs ENG, 4th Test: KL Rahul likely to return for Ranchi clash - Reports

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: KL Rahul likely to return for Ranchi clash - Reports osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: KL Rahul likely to return for Ranchi clash - Reports

    cricket AUS vs NZ: David Warner braces for hostile welcome in T20 series against New Zealand osf

    AUS vs NZ: David Warner braces for hostile welcome in T20 series against New Zealand

    Viral Photos: Rohit Sharma fans distribute food in Karnataka after India's triumph over England in Rajkot snt

    Viral Photos: Rohit Sharma fans distribute food in Karnataka after India's triumph over England in Rajkot

    cricket India vs England 3rd Test: Ben Duckett defends Joe Root's unconventional shot amidst criticism in Rajkot osf

    India vs England 3rd Test: Ben Duckett defends Joe Root's unconventional shot amidst criticism in Rajkot

    India vs England, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma attributes record victory to the art of 'staying calm' osf

    India vs England, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma attributes record victory to the art of 'staying calm'

    Recent Stories

    India has banned it, US cannot be last country Nikki Haley on Chinese app TikTok (WATCH) snt

    'India has banned it, US cannot be last country...': Nikki Haley on Chinese app TikTok (WATCH)

    Attukal Pongala 2024: Over 600 children to perform Kuthiyottam ritual today rkn

    Attukal Pongala 2024: Over 600 children to perform Kuthiyottam ritual today

    A new era began on January 22': PM Modi's message at Kalki Dham foundation stone ceremony AJR

    'A new era began on January 22': PM Modi's message at Kalki Dham foundation stone ceremony (WATCH)

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg REVEALS reasons of recent tech layoffs gcw

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg REVEALS reasons of recent tech layoffs

    WATCH Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly dances to 'Barso Re Megha', shows off her dance moves RBA

    WATCH: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly dances to 'Barso Re Megha', shows off her dance moves

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon