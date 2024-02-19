Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: KL Rahul likely to return for Ranchi clash - Reports

    As India and England gear up for the 4th Test in Ranchi on February 23, potential changes in the Playing XI are anticipated.

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: KL Rahul likely to return for Ranchi clash - Reports osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    In the upcoming 4th Test against England at Ranchi on February 23, Team India is expected to make a few changes to their winning XI. KL Rahul, who missed the Rajkot Test, is likely to make a comeback, providing a much-needed boost to India's middle order, which has struggled in the series. India's captain, Rohit Sharma, expressed confidence in Rahul's fitness, stating that he should be fit for the upcoming match.

    Considering the workload and a busy calendar, there are discussions about resting Jasprit Bumrah in Ranchi. Although the management opted to play him in Rajkot, there's a possibility of giving him a break in Ranchi to ensure he remains fresh for the final Test. Akash Deep could be a potential replacement if Bumrah is rested.

    Alternatively, considering the spin-friendly reputation of the Ranchi track, India may opt for an extra spinner, and Axar Patel could be brought into the playing XI.

    The predicted Playing XI for India at Ranchi includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj. This strategic lineup aims to strengthen the team and maintain their lead in the series.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
