Bank of America, Citi Stocks In The Spotlight After Buffett’s Berkshire Cuts Stake: Retail Mood’s Tepid For Now

The company currently holds 680.2 million shares of Bank of America, valued at $29.90 billion.

Updated: Feb 18, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C) stocks garnered retail attention on Tuesday after Berkshire Hathaway trimmed down its holdings of the two bank’s shares.

The Warren Buffet-led company has steadily reduced its holding of Bank of America shares since July when it owned 1.03 billion shares. The bank is now the conglomerate's third-biggest holding, behind Apple and American Express.

According to The Fly, Keefe Bruyette analyst David Konrad wrote that Berkshire's slower pace of selling has created some uncertainty regarding its long-term strategy.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ (36/100) territory, while retail chatter remained ‘low.’

BAC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:27 p.m. ET on Feb. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BAC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:27 p.m. ET on Feb. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Berkshire also cut its stake in Citigroup to 14.6 million shares, valued at $1.03 billion.

Despite the reduction, retail sentiment on StockTwits remained ‘neutral’ (50/100), while retail chatter remained ‘extremely low.’

C’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:34 p.m. ET on Feb. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits C’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:34 p.m. ET on Feb. 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Bank of America and Citi had both topped fourth-quarter earnings on robust investment banking earnings.

Over the past year, Bank of America shares and Citi shares have gained 39% and 55%, respectively.

