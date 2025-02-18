India's Got Latent row: SC urges Centre to regulate obscene content on YouTube, social media

The Supreme Court urged the Centre to consider regulating obscene content on YouTube and other social media platforms. Expressing concern over the misuse of these platforms by so-called YouTube channels, the court emphasized that it would not allow a regulatory vacuum.

India's Got Latent row: SC urges Centre to regulate obscene content on YouTube, social media
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 18, 2025, 3:03 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (Feb 18) asked the Centre to consider regulating obscene content on YouTube and other social media and said it would not leave a vacuum and barren area the way it is being misused by so-called YouTube channels. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who was sitting in the courtroom on another matter, to ask the Attorney General and Solicitor General for assistance in the court.

"There was this case of so-called YouTubers... We would like you (the government) to do something. If the government is willing to do something, we are happy; otherwise, we will not leave this vacuum and barren area the way so-called YouTube channels are misusing it and all these things are going on..," Justice Kant told Bhati.

SC raps Ranveer Allahbadia over obscene language on India's Got Latent show: 'Something very dirty'

The bench said, "We should not overlook the importance and sensitivity of the issue."

Justice Kant told Bhati, "Please request the Attorney General and the Solicitor General to be here on the next date of hearing."

The top court's remarks came in the wake of inappropriate comments by YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia during his guest appearance on the show India's Got Latent.

Today, the bench heard the plea filed by Allahbadia seeking direction to club the multiple FIRs registered against him and grant interim relief to him from arrest.

While hearing the YouTuber's plea, the bench lambasted him and said his parents would feel ashamed; society would be ashamed.

"There is something very dirty in his mind, which has been vomited by him in the program," said the bench during the hearing.

India's Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahbadia gets interim protection from arrest, SC says no new FIR to be filed

Karnataka: Eggs or bananas, but no more peanut 'Chikki' for school students; Know why

BREAKING: Supreme Court grants bail to Christian Michel in AgustaWestland chopper scam

Rahul Gandhi's dissent note on Gyanesh Kumar's midnight appointment as new CEC: 'Disrespectful & discourteous'

Char Dham Yatra 2025 to begin on April 30; Check dates, registration process and more

Dalit youth attacked in Tamil Nadu for riding 'Bullet' motocycle, three arrested as NCSC launches probe

Karnataka: Eggs or bananas, but no more peanut 'Chikki' for school students; Know why

BREAKING: Supreme Court grants bail to Christian Michel in AgustaWestland chopper scam

Djokovic accuses anti-doping agencies for' favouritism' after WADA handed 3-month ban to Sinner (WATCH)

Bank of America, Citi Stocks In The Spotlight After Buffett’s Berkshire Cuts Stake: Retail Mood’s Tepid For Now

Arista Networks Set For Q4 Earnings Growth, Fueled by AI-Driven Data Center Demand: Retail's Uncertain

Samjhauta Express Bombings: Attempt to Disrupt Improving Ties Between India and Pakistan

Priyanka Chopra Shares UNSEEN Childhood Pics: 'Fun Snippets of My Life'

Delta Plane Crash at Toronto Airport: SHOCKING Details Revealed by Canadian Officials

Close to Tears, Prakriti Lamsal's Father Says, 'We Only Want Justice' | KIIT University Tragedy

Faridkot Accident: Bus Falls Into Drain After Colliding With Truck In Punjab; Many Feared Dead

