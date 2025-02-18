BREAKING: Supreme Court grants bail to Christian Michel in AgustaWestland chopper scam

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Christian Michel in connection with the CBI's investigation into the AgustaWestland helicopter corruption case.
 

BREAKING: Supreme Court grants bail to Christian Michel in AgustaWestland chopper scam
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 3:05 PM IST

The Supreme Court has granted bail to British national Christian Michel James in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam case. The top court noted that James has been in jail for six years, while the maximum sentence for the offense is seven years.

With the case still under trial, James has the possibility of being found innocent.

