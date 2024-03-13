'Feels like I'm going to make my debut again': Rishabh Pant on much-awaited IPL 2024 comeback

After a challenging 14-month recovery from a life-threatening car accident, Rishabh Pant is geared up to make a triumphant return to the cricket field, bringing his dynamic skills to the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL season.

Expressing a mix of excitement and nerves, Rishabh Pant, who has been given the green light by the BCCI to participate in the IPL, is poised to return to the field after a daunting 14-month hiatus following a life-threatening car accident. Surviving the crash in December 2022, Pant underwent a rigorous recovery journey, including a ligament reconstruction surgery on his right knee, and battled through multiple injuries, including a fractured wrist and ankle.

Anticipating his comeback with Delhi Capitals, who kick off their IPL campaign against Punjab Kings on March 23 in Mohali, Pant likened the upcoming moment to making a debut all over again. In a statement released by Delhi Capitals, the 26-year-old expressed a blend of excitement and nervousness, acknowledging the significance of returning to the cricketing arena after overcoming substantial challenges.

Reflecting on the extensive rehabilitation and recovery process at the National Cricket Academy, Pant acknowledged the support of his well-wishers, fans, and the cricketing authorities. Describing his return to the sport as nothing short of a miracle, he extended gratitude to the BCCI and the NCA staff, emphasising the strength drawn from their love and support.

As Pant rejoins the Delhi Capitals pre-season camp, he conveyed his eagerness to participate in the IPL, a tournament he deeply enjoys. Expressing gratitude to the team owners and support staff for their unwavering support throughout his recovery, Pant expressed anticipation about reuniting with his DC family and playing in front of the fans once again.

Expected to resume his dual role as a wicketkeeper-batter, Pant's fitness as declared by the BCCI positions him as a crucial asset for Delhi Capitals. Having appeared in 33 Tests, 30 ODIs, and 66 T20 Internationals for India, the dynamic southpaw's return to competitive cricket is eagerly awaited by fans and cricket enthusiasts alike.

