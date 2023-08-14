Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    English fast bowler Steven Finn bids farewell to Cricket due to persistent knee injury

    Former England fast bowler Steven Finn has made the tough decision to retire from all forms of cricket, compelled by an enduring knee injury.

    English fast bowler Steven Finn bids farewell to Cricket due to persistent knee injury
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 8:24 PM IST

    Steven Finn, the former pacer for the England cricket team, has made the difficult decision to retire from all formats of the game, following his admission of defeat in his ongoing battle with a chronic knee injury. Having suffered the injury almost a year ago, Finn has been sidelined from action for a significant period this year, leading to his choice to end his 18-year-long cricketing career. Announcing his retirement through a statement from Sussex County Cricket Club, the 34-year-old expressed, "Today, I am retiring from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it."

    Finn's illustrious journey includes playing 125 matches for England, among which 36 were Test matches. He conveyed his gratitude to Sussex Cricket for their steadfast support over the past year and for welcoming him into the club wholeheartedly. Reflecting on his career, Finn shared, "I retire with some amazing memories with England, Middlesex and Sussex, shared with fantastic people. Those will live with me forever. Thank you to all the people who have followed and supported my career, especially my parents who allowed me to chase my dream when I was a youngster."

    Throughout his cricketing tenure, Finn made significant contributions. Notably, he played a pivotal role in England's victorious 2010-11 Ashes campaign, claiming 14 wickets. He was also part of the 2015 Ashes success, finishing with 12 wickets, the second-highest for his team. His career encompassed 36 Tests, 69 One-Day Internationals, and 21 T20 Internationals. Finn's bowling prowess extended to the white-ball formats as well, securing 102 wickets in ODIs and 27 wickets in T20Is. He has represented teams such as Middlesex, Sussex, Otago Volts, Islamabad United, and Manchester Originals.

    Paul Farbrace, Sussex's head coach, praised Finn's remarkable journey, remarking, "Steven has been a fantastic bowler for Middlesex, Sussex, and England." He acknowledged Finn's evolution from a young talent in the cricket pathway to becoming a three-time Ashes victor. As Finn embarks on a new chapter, Farbrace anticipates that he will look back with pride on his substantial contribution to the sport.

