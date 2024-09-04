Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Dravid: 'You are failing a lot more than succeeding in this game'- Watch

    After losing the final of 2022 World Test Championship and the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Rahul Dravid-coached side finally got their hands on the world title in 2024, beating South Africa in the ICC T20 WC decider in Barbados.   

    Rahul Dravid: 'Your failing a lot more than succeeding in this game'- Watch
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

    Rahul Dravid, who ended his stint as Indian cricket team head coach on a high after winning the ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies earlier this year, looked quite relaxed and was unreserved during his on-stage interaction at the CEAT awards held recently. 

    "The honest fact, and that is the truth, is that you are failing more than you are succeeding in this game. But that's what makes it so much more fun, so much more enjoyable. said Dravid reflecting on his playing and coaching career.

    The former India captain was appointed as the head coach of the national team in November 2021 after a successful coaching term with India A and the age category sides, guiding the U-19 team to World Cup triumph in 2018. 

    Under Dravid's coaching, India lost two ICC finals, both were against the mighty Australians. In 2022, India were beaten in the World Test Championship final at Lords and a year later, Dravid's side were defeated by the Aussies in the title-decider of the ODI World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

    However, in his final year as India head coach, the legendary batsman won his first ICC title in West Indies, the same place where he was left humiliated after the Indian team, under his captaincy, got eliminated in the first round of the ODI World Cup back in 2007. 17 years later, the 51-year-old coached Men in Blue to world title, beating South Africa in a nail biting final in Barbados. 

    The Indian team ended their 11 year wait for an ICC trophy, while it was their first World Cup triumph since 2011 ODI WC and second T20 WC title, having won the inaugural edition in 2007. 

