David Willey pulls out of IPL 2024; Matt Henry named as replacement by Lucknow Super Giants

David Willey, the England all-rounder, has withdrawn from IPL 2024, citing personal reasons, making him the second England pacer unavailable for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after Mark Wood was withdrawn by ECB due to workload management ahead of the T20 World Cup.

In response, LSG has swiftly named New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry as Willey's replacement. Henry, joining LSG at his base price of Rs 1.25 crore, brings a wealth of experience to the team. Willey, who joined LSG through the auction last year after stints with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2022 and 2023, cited fatigue from a hectic schedule, including appearances in other T20 tournaments like the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 and the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League earlier this year.

This marks Henry's third IPL team, having previously played for Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in IPL 2017. The 32-year-old has represented New Zealand in 25 Tests, 82 ODIs, and 17 T20Is, accumulating an impressive tally of 256 wickets.

