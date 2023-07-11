India vs West Indies 2023: MSK Prasad proposes Virat Kohli as a viable candidate to succeed Rohit as captain

According to former India chief selector MSK Prasad, if the team intends to replace Rohit Sharma as captain, they should contemplate Virat Kohli as a prospective contender. After assuming captaincy from Kohli in 2022, Rohit's leadership has come under scrutiny following underwhelming displays in the T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship final. Prasad recently voiced his opinion that Kohli should be seriously considered as a viable option for captaincy, emphasising the reinstatement of Ajinkya Rahane as the Test vice-captain.

“Why not Virat Kohli? When Ajinkya Rahane can come back and become the vice-captain, then why not Virat Kohli? I don't know what the mindset of Virat is on captaincy. In case selectors are thinking beyond Rohit, I don't know whether they are thinking but if they are thinking beyond Rohit, then I think Virat can also be an option," said Prasad

When questioned about Rishabh Pant's potential future captaincy for India, Prasad emphasised that it is premature to consider such a role for the wicket-keeper. He stated that Pant's primary focus should be on enhancing his game and skillset before contemplating leadership responsibilities.

“During our times he just came up. Let him come back. See what Rishabh Pant has done no other wicketkeeper-batsman in the history of Indian Cricket has done. Because no wicketkeeper has got runs and centuries in Australia South Africa and England in the Indian Cricket history. Let him come back, let him start getting back on the field. We can't keep assuming from the selection point of view that this is possible, that is possible, we cannot be a layman prospect”. MSK Prasad said.

