Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Cricket is dying": Australians fail to recognize World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins (WATCH)

    Pat Cummins captained Australia to their sixth ICC ODI World Cup triumph in 2023, defeating India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Travis head was the top-scorer of the final with 137 runs. 

    cricket "Cricket is dying": Australians fail to recognize World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins (WATCH) scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 4:33 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    Although Cricket is the most popular sport in India, Australia have been the most successful nation with six ICC ODI World Cup titles. Their latest triumph came in 2023, beating India at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, under the captaincy of Pat Cummins. Opener Travis Head top-scored in the final with 137 runs. However, a recent viral video shows how several Australians failed to recognise cricket players Cummins and Head.

    Also read: 'Adipoli': Sachin Tendulkar's praise for Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sreejesh goes viral, wins hearts

    The video opens with a man asking questions to several people on the street. He asked, "Have you heard of Pat Cummins and Travis Head?" Surprisingly, most people said that they had no clue about the cricketers. Only one person recognised the Australia Test and ODI captain, but said that he does not have any thoughts on the matter. Towards the end of the clip, an Indian-origin man stated he heard of Virat Kohli but not the two Aussies. 

    "What a shame for ICC, cricket is dying in Australia," reads the caption of the video, shared by X user Narsa.

    Cummins is one of the key players for Australian cricket team in all three formats. The 31-year-old has played 207 matches for Baggy Greens across all formats, taking 476 wickets. The right-arm quick is the captain of both Australian Test and ODI team, while he also captained Sunrisers Hyderabad to Indian Premier League (IPL) final in the last season. 

    The Westmead-born cricketer made his international debut against South Africa in the longest format of the game way back in 2011 as an 18-year-old. Although the pacer was dropped from the team because of injuries, he made his return in the Test series versus India in 2017, bowling 79 overs in the final two Test matches. Since then, he has been a regular in the Australian team, forming a potent pace-bowling partnership with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. 

    Also read: Duleep Trophy 2024: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli likely to feature in domestic tournament

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Duleep Trophy 2024: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli likely to feature in domestic tournament scr

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli likely to feature in domestic tournament

    Wellalage 5-wicket haul fires Sri Lanka to 110-run win over India, secures 1st ODI series victory since 1997 snt

    Wellalage's 5-wicket haul fires Sri Lanka to 110-run win over India, secures 1st ODI series victory since 1997

    Cricket Naseem Shah returns to Pakistan test squad against Bangladesh scr

    Naseem Shah returns to Pakistan test squad against Bangladesh

    cricket SHOCKING VIDEO! Vinod Kambli caught on camera struggling to walk, fans concerned over his health scr

    SHOCKING VIDEO! Vinod Kambli caught on camera struggling to walk, fans concerned over his health

    cricket Who is Jeffrey Vandersay? The Sri Lankan leggie who dismantled Indian batting lineup in second ODI scr

    Who is Jeffrey Vandersay, The Sri Lankan leggie who dismantled Indian batting lineup

    Recent Stories

    Student denied entry to NEET PG exam for being 2 minutes late, viral video sparks heated debate dmn

    Student denied entry to NEET PG exam for being 2 minutes late, viral video sparks heated debate

    Independence Day 2024: 7 thought-provoking essay ideas AJR

    Independence Day 2024: 7 thought-provoking essay ideas

    NIRF: AIIMS to KGMU, 6 top medical colleges in India RKK

    NIRF: AIIMS to KGMU, 6 top medical colleges in India

    Relief for Wayanad! Kerala Bank to write off loans availed by individuals at Chooralmala branch dmn

    Relief for Wayanad! Kerala Bank to write off loans availed by individuals at Chooralmala branch

    Did Hardik Pandya cheat on Natasa Stankovic? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Hardik Pandya cheat on Natasa Stankovic? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon