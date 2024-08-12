"Cricket is dying": Australians fail to recognize World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins (WATCH)

Pat Cummins captained Australia to their sixth ICC ODI World Cup triumph in 2023, defeating India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Travis head was the top-scorer of the final with 137 runs.

Although Cricket is the most popular sport in India, Australia have been the most successful nation with six ICC ODI World Cup titles. Their latest triumph came in 2023, beating India at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, under the captaincy of Pat Cummins. Opener Travis Head top-scored in the final with 137 runs. However, a recent viral video shows how several Australians failed to recognise cricket players Cummins and Head.

The video opens with a man asking questions to several people on the street. He asked, "Have you heard of Pat Cummins and Travis Head?" Surprisingly, most people said that they had no clue about the cricketers. Only one person recognised the Australia Test and ODI captain, but said that he does not have any thoughts on the matter. Towards the end of the clip, an Indian-origin man stated he heard of Virat Kohli but not the two Aussies.

"What a shame for ICC, cricket is dying in Australia," reads the caption of the video, shared by X user Narsa.

Cummins is one of the key players for Australian cricket team in all three formats. The 31-year-old has played 207 matches for Baggy Greens across all formats, taking 476 wickets. The right-arm quick is the captain of both Australian Test and ODI team, while he also captained Sunrisers Hyderabad to Indian Premier League (IPL) final in the last season.

The Westmead-born cricketer made his international debut against South Africa in the longest format of the game way back in 2011 as an 18-year-old. Although the pacer was dropped from the team because of injuries, he made his return in the Test series versus India in 2017, bowling 79 overs in the final two Test matches. Since then, he has been a regular in the Australian team, forming a potent pace-bowling partnership with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

