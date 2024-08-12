Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli likely to feature in domestic tournament

    According to a report in The Indian Express, apart from Kohli and Sharma, the likes of Shuman Gill, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav have also been asked to take to the field in the domestic first-class tournament.

    cricket Duleep Trophy 2024: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli likely to feature in domestic tournament scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 12:38 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    The 2024 Duleep Trophy is expected feature the superstars of Indian cricket including current Test & ODI captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. With an eye of the Bangladesh Test series, the selectors are keen to have key players participating in the domestic first-class tournament which begins on September 5 in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. 

    Also read: Wellalage's 5-wicket haul fires Sri Lanka to 110-run win over India, secures 1st ODI series victory since 1997

    According to a report in The Indian Express, apart from Kohli and Sharma, the likes of Shuman Gill, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav have also been asked to take to the field in the tournament. Meanwhile ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been given an extended rest period after the T20 World Cup triumph in order to manage the 30-year-old's workload. 

    The six games of the Duleep Trophy will start on September 5 and end on September 24 while the first Test between India and Bangladesh will begin in Chennai on September 19. Therefore, those players making it to the national Test team won't be available for the entire tournament. The domestic tournament will serve as crucial match practice for the players and the presence of star players is expected to make it more competitive.

    Meanwhile, veterans Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are unlikely to find a place in any Duleep Trophy team as the selectors are looking into the future prospects. Rahane led Mumbai to their 42nd Ranji Trophy title last season but the 36-year-old wasn't among the runs, scoring just 218 runs from eight appearances. 

    Pujara, on the other hand, accumulated 731 runs with from 11 matches, with an average of 78.1, including three centuries. The 36-year-old last played a Test for India in 2023, but has been leading the scoring charts in the domestic circuit. 

    The selection committee feels that youngsters Sarfaraz and Dhruv Jurel have shown great potential to fill their place. Both of them made their international debut against England in the five-Test series earlier this year and gave a good account of themselves, helping India prevail 4-1. 

    Also read: 'Adipoli': Sachin Tendulkar's praise for Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sreejesh goes viral, wins hearts

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wellalage 5-wicket haul fires Sri Lanka to 110-run win over India, secures 1st ODI series victory since 1997 snt

    Wellalage's 5-wicket haul fires Sri Lanka to 110-run win over India, secures 1st ODI series victory since 1997

    Cricket Naseem Shah returns to Pakistan test squad against Bangladesh scr

    Naseem Shah returns to Pakistan test squad against Bangladesh

    cricket SHOCKING VIDEO! Vinod Kambli caught on camera struggling to walk, fans concerned over his health scr

    SHOCKING VIDEO! Vinod Kambli caught on camera struggling to walk, fans concerned over his health

    cricket Who is Jeffrey Vandersay? The Sri Lankan leggie who dismantled Indian batting lineup in second ODI scr

    Who is Jeffrey Vandersay, The Sri Lankan leggie who dismantled Indian batting lineup

    cricket 'Mai kabhi ladai nahi karta': Virat Kohli's remark days after Gambhir takes over as India coach (watch) scr

    'Mai kabhi ladai nahi karta': Virat Kohli's remark days after Gambhir takes over as India coach (watch)

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day 2024: 6 places to witness parade in India RKK

    Independence Day 2024: 6 places to witness parade in India

    4K trailer of 'Manichithrathazhu' is out now! Mohanlal-Shobana's timeless classic to re-release on THIS date dmn

    4K trailer of 'Manichithrathazhu' is OUT! Mohanlal-Shobana's timeless classic to re-release on THIS date

    Puja Khedkar cheating case: Delhi HC grants interim protection from arrest to former IAS probationer vkp

    Relief for Puja Khedkar: Delhi HC grants interim protection from arrest to former IAS trainee till August 21

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Wayanad township to be built on war footing, says Kerala Minister Muhammad Riyas anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Wayanad township to be built on war footing, says Kerala Minister Muhammad Riyas

    Independence Day 2024: Red Fort to India Gate, parade places in Delhi RKK

    Independence Day 2024: Red Fort to India Gate, parade places in Delhi

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon