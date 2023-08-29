CPL 2023: Sunil Narine receives first-ever 'Red Card' in Cricket (Watch)

Sunil Narine of the Trinbago Knight Riders found himself at the receiving end of the first-ever red card issued in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The occasion marked a significant milestone for the league as the Kieron Pollard-led team became the inaugural recipient of this penalty. The trigger for the red card was the Knight Riders' failure to complete 19 of the allotted 20 overs within the stipulated time frame, leading to a penalty that reshaped the course of the match.

As a consequence of the penalty, the Trinbago Knight Riders were compelled to compete with 10 players in the crucial last over, accompanied by a restriction of a maximum of two fielders positioned outside the 30-yard circle. Kieron Pollard, in his capacity as the team's captain, made the decision to send Sunil Narine off the field for the concluding over.

Under the revised rules implemented in the CPL, a team can deploy up to four players outside the 30-yard circle as a repercussion if they fail to commence the 18th over on schedule. Should a similar occurrence transpire at the start of the 19th over, an additional player must enter the circle, with a maximum of three allowed outside the 30-yard zone. Furthermore, if a bowling team struggles to initiate the 20th over in due time, they face the obligation to introduce another player within the circle while one player exits the field.

The implications of this penalty were felt acutely by the Knight Riders, as Sherfane Rutherford of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots took full advantage of the reshaped field, slamming Dwayne Bravo for 18 runs in the last over of their innings. Rutherford's spirited performance, amassing an unbeaten 62 off 38 balls, propelled his team to a formidable total of 178 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs. Notably, Sunil Narine emerged as the standout bowler for the Knight Riders, securing figures of 3 for 24 in his four overs.

In response, Nicholas Pooran's stellar knock of 61 off 32 deliveries guided the Pollard-led side to a comfortable six-wicket victory, serving as a testament to the team's resilience and adaptability in the face of unforeseen challenges.

