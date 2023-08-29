Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant surprises Indian cricket team with an unplanned visit during practice session

    Rishabh Pant's unexpected presence at the Indian cricket team's rigorous training sessions ahead of Asia Cup 2023 has caught everyone by surprise. 

    Rishabh Pant made an unexpected appearance at the intensive training sessions of the Indian cricket team as they gear up for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 in Alur, Karnataka. After a hiatus due to a car accident in December 2022, Pant has been on the path to recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Regularly updating his progress on social media, Pant recently participated in a practice match, which he shared through various platforms. Pant was seen reconnecting with his fellow players and exchanging thoughts with head coach Rahul Dravid.

    In a separate clip posted earlier in the day, Pant showcased his rehabilitation routine by cycling, an effort that drew praise from cricket aficionados, including Australian star David Warner.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The team recently engaged in a simulated match situation where batsmen paired up for match-like scenarios. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill formed one pair, followed by Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in another.

    In a video making rounds on social media platforms, Kohli was at the crease alongside Ravindra Jadeja, contending with spin bowling. The footage seems to capture a segment of the match simulation, with both players exhibiting sensible shot selection.

    Also Read: Pakistan cricket team reveals new jerseys for Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup (Watch)

    Amidst the preparations, questions arose regarding KL Rahul's fitness for the Asia Cup 2023, as chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed his minor ailment. While Rahul's selection for the continental tournament marked a significant comeback following his struggles with injuries, concerns lingered. Nevertheless, there was a positive note for cricket enthusiasts as Rahul engaged in wicket-keeping practice, receiving guidance from skipper Rohit Sharma during the ongoing training camp in Alur, Karnataka.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
