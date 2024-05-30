Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISIS-K threat to T20 World Cup 2024: Security on high alert for blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash

    With the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match approaching in New York, security is being significantly tightened due to a recent threat from ISIS-K targeting the event. Authorities, including Nassau County's police and New York's governor, are taking extensive precautions to ensure safety, emphasizing vigilance against potential lone-wolf attacks and restricting drone activity around the venue.

    ISIS-K threat to T20 World Cup 2024: Security on high alert for blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 30, 2024, 9:47 AM IST

    As the excitement builds for the upcoming India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York, authorities are tightening security measures following a threat from ISIS-K. The terror group recently urged supporters to launch a "Lone Wolf" attack on the event scheduled for June 6 at the cricket stadium in Eisenhower Park, Nassau County.

    Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder confirmed the threat's seriousness during a press briefing. "With a crowd as large as this, no threat can be ignored," Ryder emphasised. Initially identified as a general menace by ISIS-K in April, the threat specifics have sharpened, recently homing in on the iconic cricket match.

    From 2007 to 2024: Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan’s T20 World Cup legacy continues

    The New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, reassured the public that precautions are rigorous although there is no immediate credible threat. "We're closely monitoring the situation, working with federal and local agencies to ensure the event proceeds safely," Hochul declared.

    The local authorities are not taking any chances, with Bruce Blakeman, head of Nassau County, stressing the comprehensive nature of the security measures. "Every lead is pursued; every threat is taken seriously," Blakeman confirmed.

    In light of the potential for drone-involved incidents, officials have requested the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to impose a no-fly zone for drones over the venue. This move comes in response to a recent video from ISIS-K that depicted drones over a cricket stadium.

    From 2007 to 2024: Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan’s T20 World Cup legacy continues

    The alarming call to action by ISIS-K, known for their violent acts in South and Central Asia, adds a layer of urgency to the security preparations. Their fame was marked by a deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall earlier in March.

    The match, a significant event in the T20 World Cup series, has drawn an unprecedented level of security preparation from Nassau County, akin to those deployed for major national events like presidential debates. Local hospitals are on alert, and additional police forces will be deployed to ensure the safety of tens of thousands of cricket fans expected to attend.

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 9:47 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo': Shah Rukh Khan posts emotional message to team KKR after IPL 2024 triumph; read post osf

    'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo': Shah Rukh Khan posts emotional message to team KKR after IPL 2024 triumph; read post

    Ritika Sajdeh faces backlash for 'All Eyes on Rafah' Instagram post osf

    Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh faces backlash for 'All Eyes on Rafah' Instagram post

    Cricket From 2007 to 2024: Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan's T20 World Cup legacy continues osf

    From 2007 to 2024: Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan’s T20 World Cup legacy continues

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan calls for better pitches ahead of tournament opener osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan calls for better pitches ahead of tournament opener

    cricket KKR's Rinku Singh reflects on modest IPL salary compared to Mitchell Starc osf

    KKR's Rinku Singh reflects on modest IPL salary compared to Mitchell Starc

    Recent Stories

    Amitabh Bachchan missed Farha Khan's song in Om Shanti Om; Here's why ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan missed Farha Khan's song in Om Shanti Om; Here's why

    'CPM Congress are gold smuggling allies rajeev chandrasekhar reacts on delhi customs detaining shashi tharoors aide anr

    'CPM, Cong are gold smuggling allies…’ Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacts on Customs detaining Shashi Tharoor’s aide

    MP SHOCKER! 15-year-old girl kills father, brother; stuffs chopped body pieces in freezer AJR

    MP SHOCKER! 15-year-old girl kills father, brother; stuffs chopped body pieces in freezer

    Bengaluru: BMRCL introduces Box-Pushing technology for Nagawara station tunnel, a first for India vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL introduces Box-Pushing technology for Nagawara station tunnel, a first for India

    Pakistan Karachi DSP caught red-handed selling stolen motorcycles, faces immediate suspension AJR

    Pakistan: Karachi DSP caught red-handed selling stolen motorcycles, faces immediate suspension

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon