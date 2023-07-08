Cake and pets: How MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday (WATCH)

When MS Dhoni took to social media to express his gratitude for the warm birthday wishes, little did he know that his post would set the internet on fire.

On July 7, Friday, social media platforms erupted with excitement as cricket enthusiasts from around the globe showered legendary cricketer MS Dhoni with birthday wishes on his 42nd birthday. Throughout the day, the talismanic player became the talk of the town on Twitter and Instagram, with his name trending worldwide. Several videos featuring the former India skipper went viral, captivating the internet as he interacted with his fans on this special day.

However, the pinnacle moment for Dhoni's colossal fanbase arrived when the Chennai Super Kings skipper finally broke his five-month social media silence and shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram account. In the delightful footage, the 42-year-old was seen cutting a cake in the presence of his beloved pet dogs.

Dhoni then playfully tossed slices of cake to his furry companions, who skillfully caught every piece that came their way. While feeding his adorable pets, Dhoni couldn't resist sampling small bites of the cake himself.

Known for his minimal social media presence, Dhoni's surprise post brought immense joy to his ardent supporters. It served as the perfect return gift for his fans, who have grown accustomed to his online absence. In the caption accompanying the video, Dhoni expressed his gratitude for the warm wishes received and offered a glimpse into how he celebrated his birthday.

"Thanks a lot for all your warm wishes, a glimpse of what I did on my birthday," Dhoni wrote, acknowledging the outpouring of support. Within less than an hour, Dhoni's post had already garnered over 2.5 million likes on Instagram, demonstrating the unwavering love and admiration his fans have for him.