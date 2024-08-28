BREAKING: Former World No. 1 in T20I Dawid Malan retires from international cricket

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former World No. 1 batter in T20Is, Dawid Malan, a prominent figure in English cricket, shockingly announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday(August 28) after a distinguished career spanning over 100 games across various formats. 

    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 2:09 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    Malan was late bloomer having made his international debut at the age of 29, in a T20I against South Africa back in June 2017. The left-handed batsman smashed 78 off 44 balls, including 12 boundaries and two sixes in his first innings for England at Cardiff. He went on to represent the Three Lions in 62 T20Is, scoring 1892 runs with the highest score of 103 n.o. 

    After making his T20I and Test debut in the same series, Malan had to wait almost two years to play his first ODI for England. The aggressive top order batsman played 30 50-over matches for the national team, amassing 1450 runs at an average of 55.76 and strike rate of 97.44. He scored five hundreds in the space of 15 innings between June 2022 and September 2023. 

    Meanwhile, the highest point of Malan's career came in September 2020, when he reached the top of the ICC's batting rankings for T20I cricket, and the following March, he became the fastest men's player to reach 1000 runs in the format, from just 24 innings. He was also part of England's T20 World Cup winning team in 2022 in Australia. However the southpaw missed the knockout stages with a groin injury. 

    Malan was part of England's squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. He played all the the nine league matches, scoring 404 runs, including  a hundred and two fifties. However the Three Lions failed to qualify for the semifinals after finishing a below par seventh in the ten-team table. The England opener scored 31 from 39 balls in his side's 93 run victory over Pakistan, in their final Super 10 match at Eden Gardens. It was also Malan's last appearance for the Three Lions.  

