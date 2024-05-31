Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Best example of nepotism': Azam Khan criticised after flop show against England

    Azam Khan faces severe criticism after a dismal performance in Pakistan's T20I against England, raising questions about his place in the team ahead of the T20 World Cup.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 31, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    Pakistan's disappointment in the fourth T20I against England was underscored by a crushing seven-wicket defeat at the Oval. While England's openers, Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, cruised to their target of 158 with 27 balls remaining, Pakistan's keeper-batter, Azam Khan, found himself at the center of a storm.

    Azam Khan's performance was dismal, to say the least. He managed only a five-ball duck with the bat and then compounded his woes by dropping a couple of straightforward catches behind the stumps. This abysmal display drew sharp criticism on social media, with many questioning his place in the team.

    The 25-year-old has been struggling with both bat and gloves lately, consistently delivering low scores and failing to provide the necessary stability behind the stumps. His poor showing in Pakistan's final T20I match before the T20 World Cup has ignited a heated debate over his selection, with accusations of nepotism surfacing due to his father's influence in Pakistani cricket circles.

    As Pakistan gears up for the T20 World Cup, starting Saturday, concerns over Azam Khan's form and inclusion in the team have reached a crescendo. With the opening match against the US approaching on June 6, Pakistan faces mounting pressure to resolve the Azam Khan conundrum before stepping onto the global stage.

    The criticism of Azam Khan reflects broader issues within Pakistani cricket, where talent and performance are often overshadowed by connections and familial ties. As fans and analysts await the team's lineup for the World Cup, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on Azam Khan and his place in the squad.

    Here are some of the Twitter reaction: 

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
