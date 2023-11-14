Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Behind the Scenes: Rohit Sharma unveils team India's offbeat rituals ahead of ODI World Cup semifinal

    Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma unveils a surprising facet of team camaraderie as he shares details about a clandestine fashion show held after the recent victory over New Zealand.

    Cricket Behind the Scenes: Rohit Sharma unveils team India's offbeat rituals ahead of ODI World Cup semifinal osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 7:28 PM IST

    In anticipation of the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal clash against New Zealand scheduled for Wednesday in Mumbai, Indian captain Rohit Sharma offered insights into the team's atmosphere. During the pre-match conference, Sharma shared details about a unique team-building initiative that took place after their four-wicket victory over New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

    According to Rohit, the team's cohesive spirit is a deliberate effort, with contributions from all players and even the support staff. In a lighthearted revelation, he mentioned a clandestine fashion show that occurred in Dharamsala, adding an element of camaraderie to the team's preparations. "We wanted to build it, and that couldn’t be done with one or two players. All of them have chipped in, including the support staff. We even had a secret fashion show in Dharamsala which thankfully no one knows about," remarked Rohit during the pre-match press conference.

    Also Read: Dravid and co inspect the Wankhede pitch as India gears up for World Cup semi-final against New Zealand

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 7:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Inzamam-ul-Haq's old video claiming Harbhajan Singh interest in Islam resurfaces; sparks netizens' curiosity snt

    Inzamam-ul-Haq's old video claiming Harbhajan Singh's interest in Islam resurfaces; sparks netizens' curiosity

    cricket Dravid and co inspect the Wankhede pitch as India gears up for World Cup semi-final against New Zealand osf

    Dravid and co inspect the Wankhede pitch as India gears up for World Cup semi-final against New Zealand

    cricket Michael Vaughan, former England cricket captain, gets a haircut and shave at Mumbai's roadside barber (WATCH) osf

    Michael Vaughan, former England cricket captain, gets a haircut and shave at Mumbai's roadside barber (WATCH)

    cricket Pakistan to sack entire coaching staff including Mickey Arthur following poor show at the ODI World Cup 2023 osf

    Pakistan to sack entire coaching staff including Mickey Arthur following poor show at the ODI World Cup 2023

    ODI World Cup 2023, semi-final showdown: India braced for pressure against resilient New Zealand osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, semi-final showdown: India braced for pressure against resilient New Zealand

    Recent Stories

    Sonia Gandhi to shift to Jaipur from Delhi due to toxic air quality Report gcw

    Sonia Gandhi to shift to Jaipur from Delhi due to toxic air quality: Report

    Unbelievable This Mizoram house accommodates a staggering 199 people from the same family snt

    Unbelievable! This Mizoram house accommodates a staggering 199 people from the same family

    From starters to sweets A simple Bhai Dooj 2023 lunch extravaganza gcw eai

    From starters to sweets: A simple Bhai Dooj 2023 lunch extravaganza

    iQOO 12 series to come to India soon will be available via Amazon gcw

    iQOO 12 series to come to India soon, will be available via Amazon

    Tennis Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Top 10 quotes by the tennis star osf

    Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Top 10 quotes by the tennis star

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon