BCCI selectors face criticism from Shashi Tharoor over exclusion of Samson and Chahal from T20I squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is under scrutiny as politician Shashi Tharoor criticises the exclusion of Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal from the Indian cricket team's T20I series against Australia.

The absence of Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal from India's 5-match T20I series against Australia raised eyebrows, especially as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the squad. Suryakumar Yadav was appointed captain, and younger players like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, among others, made the cut. Fans expressed surprise at the exclusion of Samson and Chahal, who did not participate in India's ODI World Cup 2023 campaign. Shashi Tharoor, a prominent politician, criticized the BCCI selectors on social media for overlooking Samson and Chahal. Tharoor argued that not only should Samson have been selected, but he should have also been chosen as the team's captain in the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul.

"This is truly perplexing. @IamSanjuSamson should not only have been chosen but should have led the side in the absence of all the seniors. His recent captaincy experience with Kerala and @rajasthanroyals is more current than SKY's. Our selectors need to explain themselves to the cricket-loving public. And why no @yuzi_chahal either?" he expressed on X (formerly Twitter).

While Samson has experienced fluctuations in his presence in the Indian team in both T20I and ODI formats, Chahal's situation has been somewhat different. The wrist-spinner has been a consistent performer in white-ball cricket but has faced challenges in participating in ICC events for the team.

With uncertainties surrounding the future of Samson and Chahal, players like Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, etc., will seize the opportunity presented in the 5-match series against Australia.

