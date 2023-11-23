Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels receives six-year ban for anti-corruption violations

Marlon Samuels, the former West Indies batsman, has been handed a six-year ban from all cricket for violating the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) anti-corruption code. The ban, effective from November 11, 2023, comes after the International Cricket Council (ICC) charged him in September 2021, and he was subsequently found guilty in August 2023 following an independent tribunal hearing.

The charges against Samuels, stemming from his involvement with the Karnataka Tuskers during the Abu Dhabi T10 in 2019, include failing to disclose gifts or benefits, failure to reveal hospitality exceeding US $750, non-cooperation with the anti-corruption investigation, and obstructing the investigation by withholding relevant information.

Alex Marshall, the head of ICC's HR and Integrity Unit, emphasised that despite Samuels' retirement, the ban serves as a robust deterrent for any participant contemplating rule violations. Samuels, who played international cricket for nearly two decades and announced his retirement in November 2020, has a history of controversies, including a two-year ban in 2008 for receiving money that could bring the game into disrepute.

