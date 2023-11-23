Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels receives six-year ban for anti-corruption violations

    Marlon Samuels, the retired West Indies batsman, faces a six-year ban from all cricket after breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's anti-corruption code.

    cricket Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels receives six-year ban for anti-corruption violations osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    Marlon Samuels, the former West Indies batsman, has been handed a six-year ban from all cricket for violating the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) anti-corruption code. The ban, effective from November 11, 2023, comes after the International Cricket Council (ICC) charged him in September 2021, and he was subsequently found guilty in August 2023 following an independent tribunal hearing.

    The charges against Samuels, stemming from his involvement with the Karnataka Tuskers during the Abu Dhabi T10 in 2019, include failing to disclose gifts or benefits, failure to reveal hospitality exceeding US $750, non-cooperation with the anti-corruption investigation, and obstructing the investigation by withholding relevant information.

    Alex Marshall, the head of ICC's HR and Integrity Unit, emphasised that despite Samuels' retirement, the ban serves as a robust deterrent for any participant contemplating rule violations. Samuels, who played international cricket for nearly two decades and announced his retirement in November 2020, has a history of controversies, including a two-year ban in 2008 for receiving money that could bring the game into disrepute.

    Also Read: Rahul Dravid not keen to continue as India coach, VVS Laxman could take over: Reports

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rahul Dravid not keen to continue as India coach, VVS Laxman could take over: Reports snt

    Rahul Dravid not keen to continue as India coach, VVS Laxman could take over: Reports

    cricket ICC ruling alters course for Transgender Cricketers: Danielle McGahey's retirement marks a turning point osf

    ICC ruling alters course for Transgender Cricketers: Danielle McGahey's retirement marks a turning point

    cricket The healing process from the World Cup loss will require time says Suryakumar Yadav osf

    Suryakumar Yadav opens up about World Cup loss; says will take time to heal

    Rohit Sharma opts to step back from T20 internationals; future uncertain osf

    Rohit Sharma opts to step back from T20 internationals; future uncertain: Report

    cricket Kohli's closes in on Gill: India's star batter climbs ODI rankings after World Cup brilliance osf

    Kohli's closes in on Gill: India's star batter climbs ODI rankings after World Cup brilliance

    Recent Stories

    Embarrassment for Congress in Kerala: Infighting in Youth Congress reveals use of fake ID cards in election anr

    Embarrassment for Congress in Kerala: Infighting in Youth Congress reveals use of fake ID cards in election

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flags Deepfake concerns, promises swift measures in 10 days AJR

    BREAKING: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flags Deepfake concerns, promises swift measures in 10 days

    Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu role as atheist warrior turned Lord Shiva's devotee goes viral RBA

    Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu's role as atheist warrior turned Lord Shiva's devotee goes viral

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor's film receives 'A' certificate; here's the run time for Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial SHG

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's film receives 'A' certificate; here's the run time for Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial

    Kerala: Kozhikode local bodies instruct to illuminate houses for Nava Kerala Sadas rkn

    Kerala: Kozhikode local bodies instruct to illuminate houses for Nava Kerala Sadas

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon