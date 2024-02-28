BCCI annual contracts: Fans ask why Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel not included; here's what the board said

The BCCI's latest announcement of annual contracts for the 2023-24 season raised eyebrows as emerging talents Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel, despite impressive Test performances, find themselves excluded from Grades A+, A, B, or C.

Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel, who showcased their talents in two Tests against England, have not been included in any of the four BCCI annual contracts, despite leaving a lasting impression on everyone during those games. The BCCI has provided contracts to 30 players in the 2023-24 season, an increase of four from the previous year, but Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel, both making notable Test debuts, did not secure a spot in Grades A+, A, B, or C.

The BCCI clarified the exclusion of Sarfaraz and Jurel, stating that players meeting the criteria of participating in at least three Tests, eight ODIs, or ten T20Is within a specified timeframe are automatically included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis. The absence of Sarfaraz and Jurel is attributed to not meeting this specific criteria, having played only two Test matches so far. The board mentioned that if they participate in the upcoming Dharamsala Test Match, the fifth Test of the ongoing series against England, they would be considered for Grade C.

The updated list of players in BCCI contracts includes notable names in Grades A+, A, B, and C, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja leading the Grade A+ category. Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel's eligibility for Grade C hinges on their participation in the Dharamsala Test Match.

