Meme fest explodes after BCCI drops Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from central contracts

The exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the BCCI's central contracts for an upcoming season has set social media abuzz with a hilarious meme fest.

The omission of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the upcoming season's BCCI central contracts has sparked a lively meme fest across social media. Cricket enthusiasts and meme creators flooded various platforms with their witty interpretations of this unexpected decision, transforming the announcement into a cheerful online sensation.

Here are some of the memes: