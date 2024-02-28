Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Meme fest explodes after BCCI drops Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from central contracts

    The exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the BCCI's central contracts for an upcoming season has set social media abuzz with a hilarious meme fest.

    cricket Meme fest explodes after BCCI drops Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from central contracts osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    The omission of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the upcoming season's BCCI central contracts has sparked a lively meme fest across social media. Cricket enthusiasts and meme creators flooded various platforms with their witty interpretations of this unexpected decision, transforming the announcement into a cheerful online sensation.

    Here are some of the memes: 

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 7:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan lose BCCI central contracts; full list of annual retainership here osf

    Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan lose BCCI central contracts; full list of annual retainership here

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar's 'Beautiful Kashmir' post sparks PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' remark osf

    Sachin Tendulkar's 'Beautiful Kashmir' post sparks PM Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' remark

    cricket Dhruv Jurel's sleepless night during Ranchi Test: Inside star's mind after Day 2 struggles against England osf

    Dhruv Jurel's sleepless night during Ranchi Test: Inside star's mind after Day 2 struggles against England

    cricket NZ vs AUS: Vettori's insights a boon, but Australia's batting form raises concerns for Wellington Test osf

    NZ vs AUS: Vettori's insights a boon, but Australia's batting form raises concerns for Wellington Test

    cricket KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment osf

    KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment

    Recent Stories

    Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal knighted by King Charles for telecom excellence, receives highest civilian award avv

    Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal knighted by King Charles for telecom excellence, receives highest civilian award

    Salman Khan collaborates with art company to fractional ownership of his paintings RKK

    Salman Khan collaborates with art company to offer fractional ownership of his paintings

    cricket Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan lose BCCI central contracts; full list of annual retainership here osf

    Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan lose BCCI central contracts; full list of annual retainership here

    Sandeshkhali row: TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan in 'safe custody' of police, claims BJP AJR

    Sandeshkhali row: TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan in 'safe custody' of police, claims BJP

    Texas Attorney General sues PornHub's parent company over non-compliance to law for age verification avv

    Texas Attorney General sues PornHub's parent company over non-compliance to law for age verification

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon