Bangladesh fights back to avoid innings defeat against South Africa on Day 3

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker Ali stitched together a partnership of 112 runs, helping Bangladesh take a lead of 81 runs. 

Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 5:34 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

Bangladesh ended Day 3 with the score at 283/7, leading by 81 runs, in the first Test against South Africa in Dhaka. The home side resumed play at 101/3 on Wednesday (October 23), needing 101 runs more to avoid innings defeat as the Proteas struck 308 in response to Bangladesh's first innings total of 114. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker Ali starred in Bangladesh's fight back. 

Mahmudul Hasan Joy was the first wicket to fall on the third day. The opener departed after scoring 40 runs, with the score at 105. Mushfiqur Rahim (33) and Litton Das (7) also departed quickly and the home side were reduced to 112/6. 

From then on, Mehidy Hasan and Jaker Ali began the rescue act, stitching together a partnership of 112 runs, taking the score to 250, before the later was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj. At the end of day's play Mehidy Hasan (87) and Nayeem Hasan (16) are at the crease.   

Kagiso Rabada has been the pick of the South African bowlers, having accounted for four wickets, including the top three Bangladeshi batters. Meanwhile Keshav Maharaj picked up three wickets. 

Rabada exploited the moisture of the pitch in the first session, taking two wickets in three balls of the fourth over, dismissing Mahmudul Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. Mahmudul was caught at first slip, while Mushfiqur got bowled. 

