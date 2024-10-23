Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw responds after being dropped from Mumbai squad

Prithvi Shaw's cryptic response after being dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad raises questions about the reasons behind his exclusion.

Young batter Prithvi Shaw reacted with a four-word social media post after being dropped from the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad due to disciplinary issues and fitness concerns. "Need a break, thx," was Prithvi Shaw's Instagram post, accompanied by a smiling emoji.

The reason for Prithvi Shaw's omission from Mumbai's recently announced Ranji team was not clarified. Reports suggest that the five-member selection committee decided to exclude the 24-year-old following opposition from Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane. The right-handed opener reportedly skipped training sessions, and even when he attended, he wasn't giving his hundred percent.

In addition, reports indicate that fitness issues and being overweight contributed to Shaw's exclusion. The assessment is that undisciplined behavior prevented Shaw from continuing in the team. Mumbai's next Ranji match is against Tripura in Agartala from the October 26.

Mumbai lost to Baroda in the first match and defeated Maharashtra by nine wickets in the second fixture. Shaw played both the matches, scoring 7 & 12 versus Baroda and then hitting 1 & 39* against Maharashtra.

Mumbai Squad for the match against Tripura: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Karsh Kothari, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Juned Khan, Royston Dias

