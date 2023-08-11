Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul's fitness update and prospects ahead of the marquee event

Update on KL Rahul's fitness status and potential return. With a practice game in the pipeline, KL Rahul's participation holds the key to determining his readiness for a comeback to international cricket.

A clearer picture regarding KL Rahul's fitness and potential return is on the horizon, with developments expected over the upcoming weekend or early in the following week. The Indian batsman is slated to participate in a practice game in Bengaluru, a move that could potentially lead to his involvement in a couple of matches. This sequence of events aims to inform the final decision on his preparedness for a comeback to international cricket. Presently, it can be confirmed that Rahul hasn't fully regained his peak physical condition. Despite certain reports suggesting otherwise, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru hasn't officially communicated a green signal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the national selection committee.

Social media posts showcasing Rahul's capability to handle the workload have surfaced, aligning with assessments made by those within the NCA. Indications suggest that he is in good physical form.

However, this doesn't conclusively determine that Rahul won't receive the go-ahead before the impending selection committee meeting, whether it takes place later this week or in the following one. His return is contingent upon the NCA experts' evaluation of his performance in both batting and wicket-keeping, gauging his ability to manage the demands of the game.

Sources close to Rahul have asserted that he has managed around 85 % of the requisite workload, a noteworthy achievement following his thigh surgery in May due to an IPL-related ligament tear.

Furthermore, the NCA maintains a policy of granting full clearance only after a player competes in a match and emerges unscathed. Comparisons to the case of Jasprit Bumrah's clearance arise, but each situation is unique.

Focusing on Rahul's potential contribution, selectors seem to prioritise his experience in the upcoming Asia Cup, given recent performances by Indian batters in white-ball cricket. With a decade of international cricket under his belt, he's being eyed for the August 30 to September 17 tournament, followed by the ensuing World Cup in October and November. Yet, sources indicate that his selection necessitates a showcase of complete fitness in both batting and wicket-keeping during a 50-over match, with post-match reactions also influencing the decision.

