Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul's fitness update and prospects ahead of the marquee event

    Update on KL Rahul's fitness status and potential return. With a practice game in the pipeline, KL Rahul's participation holds the key to determining his readiness for a comeback to international cricket.

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul's fitness update and prospects ahead of the marquee events osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 6:08 PM IST

    A clearer picture regarding KL Rahul's fitness and potential return is on the horizon, with developments expected over the upcoming weekend or early in the following week. The Indian batsman is slated to participate in a practice game in Bengaluru, a move that could potentially lead to his involvement in a couple of matches. This sequence of events aims to inform the final decision on his preparedness for a comeback to international cricket. Presently, it can be confirmed that Rahul hasn't fully regained his peak physical condition. Despite certain reports suggesting otherwise, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru hasn't officially communicated a green signal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the national selection committee.

    Social media posts showcasing Rahul's capability to handle the workload have surfaced, aligning with assessments made by those within the NCA. Indications suggest that he is in good physical form.

    However, this doesn't conclusively determine that Rahul won't receive the go-ahead before the impending selection committee meeting, whether it takes place later this week or in the following one. His return is contingent upon the NCA experts' evaluation of his performance in both batting and wicket-keeping, gauging his ability to manage the demands of the game.

    Sources close to Rahul have asserted that he has managed around 85 % of the requisite workload, a noteworthy achievement following his thigh surgery in May due to an IPL-related ligament tear. 

    Also Read: Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh's ODI captain for Asia Cup and World Cup

    Furthermore, the NCA maintains a policy of granting full clearance only after a player competes in a match and emerges unscathed. Comparisons to the case of Jasprit Bumrah's clearance arise, but each situation is unique.

    Focusing on Rahul's potential contribution, selectors seem to prioritise his experience in the upcoming Asia Cup, given recent performances by Indian batters in white-ball cricket. With a decade of international cricket under his belt, he's being eyed for the August 30 to September 17 tournament, followed by the ensuing World Cup in October and November. Yet, sources indicate that his selection necessitates a showcase of complete fitness in both batting and wicket-keeping during a 50-over match, with post-match reactions also influencing the decision.

    Also Read: Virat Kohli is Instagram's top earner from India; his per post fee will leave you stunned

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 6:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh's ODI captain for Asia Cup and World Cup osf

    Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh's ODI captain for Asia Cup and World Cup

    Cricket Rohit Sharma reveals reason behind his and Virat Kohli's absence from T20Is for India osf

    Rohit Sharma reveals reason behind his and Virat Kohli's absence from T20Is for India

    Cricket Virat Kohli is Instagram's top earner from India; his per post fee will leave you stunned osf

    Virat Kohli is Instagram's top earner from India; his per post fee will leave you stunned

    Cricket Shikhar Dhawan aiming for redemption after Asian Games omission osf

    Shikhar Dhawan aiming for redemption after Asian Games omission

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: India's squad announcement expected by August 17 osf

    Asia Cup 2023: India's squad announcement expected by August 17

    Recent Stories

    7 engaging food science experiments to foster healthy eating habits in kids MIS

    7 engaging food science experiments to foster healthy eating habits in kids

    Elon Musk to auction 584 Twitter headquarters' nostalgic treasures following rebranding to X snt

    Elon Musk to auction 584 Twitter headquarters' nostalgic treasures following rebranding to X

    Jawan: 'Zinda Banda' song BTS OUT, Shah Rukh Khan's unmatched performance; Watch VIDEO MSW

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's unparallel performance is 'Zinda Banda' song BTS out; watch here

    255 eminent citizens write to President Murmu, seek 'decisive action' against 'NewsClick'

    255 eminent citizens write to President Murmu, seek 'decisive action' against 'NewsClick'

    Embarking on adventure of a lifetime: 8 ways parenting transforms you MIS

    Embarking on adventure of a lifetime: 8 ways parenting transforms you

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon