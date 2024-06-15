'Azam Khan won't return to Pakistan because...': Pakistan's T20 World Cup exit sets internet ablaze

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign ended in heartbreak as the USA qualified for the Super 8s in their debut appearance. With the unexpected exit, social media erupted with memes, and the hashtag "Bye Bye Pakistan" began trending, reflecting the fans' mix of disappointment and humour.

A Disappointing Campaign

Pakistan's journey in the T20 World Cup 2024 has been a rollercoaster. With only two points from three matches, they were desperately hoping for a miracle in the form of an Ireland victory over the USA. However, fate had other plans. The match between the USA and Ireland was washed out due to heavy rain in Florida, resulting in both teams sharing points. This outcome ensured that the USA, with five points, advanced to the Super 8s, while Pakistan's maximum possible tally remained at four points with only one game left.

Social Media Reaction

The aftermath of Pakistan's shocking exit saw social media platforms, particularly X (formerly known as Twitter), flooded with memes and reactions. The hashtag "Bye Bye Pakistan" quickly started trending as fans and critics alike expressed their disappointment and amusement.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Azam Khan's Uncertain Future

Amidst the social media storm, one of the most talked-about topics was Azam Khan. The young cricketer, known for his explosive batting and dynamic presence on the field, found himself at the center of speculation and jokes. The internet buzzed with comments and memes suggesting various humorous reasons why Azam Khan might not return to Pakistan anytime soon.

Memes and Reactions

The hashtag "Bye Bye Pakistan" was accompanied by a flurry of memes and witty remarks. Some fans took the opportunity to vent their frustrations, while others saw it as a chance to showcase their creativity. The social media landscape was ablaze with images, videos, and tweets that captured the collective mood of Pakistani cricket fans.

One popular meme depicted Azam Khan boarding a plane with captions like, "Azam Khan won't return to Pakistan because he found better biryani in Florida." Another trending joke suggested that he might stay in the USA to start a new career as a professional meme creator, given the viral success of his situation.

The Road Ahead for Pakistan Cricket

While the memes provided some comic relief, the reality of Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup is a serious matter for the team's management and fans. Questions are being raised about team selection, strategies, and overall performance. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will undoubtedly need to conduct a thorough review and make necessary changes to ensure a stronger comeback in future tournaments.

