    PCB to enforce strict two-NOCs policy for T20 leagues after team's World Cup 2024 flop show

    The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will rigorously implement its two-NOCs policy for T20 leagues in the wake of the national team's disappointing performance and early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 in America.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will rigorously implement its two-NOCs policy for T20 leagues in the wake of the national team's disappointing performance and early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 in America. Pakistan's elimination was confirmed after USA advanced to the Super Eight round from Group A, along with India, due to a match washout in Lauderhill, Florida.

    According to PCB regulations, all players under central and domestic contracts must adhere to a clause allowing a maximum of two NOCs for overseas leagues in addition to participating in the Pakistan Super League annually.

    Despite being retained by their respective teams for this season, youngsters Azam Khan and Saim Ayub have not received NOCs from the board to participate in the Caribbean Premier League. Both players are currently part of Pakistan's World Cup squad.

    “The other players have also been given a clear message that the two NOC’s rule applies to both centrally and domestic contracted players and the board also reserves the right to turn down any NOC request from any player,” an official source in the board was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

    The board retains the authority to decline any NOC if it determines that the player's workload and fitness are at risk, and their presence is essential for domestic commitments.

    According to the report quoting sources, the case of Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir illustrates this policy. Despite signing contracts for the Vitality Blast and The Hundred in England, he was informed that he had already exhausted his allowance of two leagues for the year.

    “Mir took the argument that since he was free of any international commitments and there was no domestic event he should be allowed to play in England, he was told in clear terms this is not for him but for the board to decide,” the source added.

    The board has recently clarified to all cricket boards and their franchises organizing T20 leagues that signing a player without a PCB-issued NOC would be at their own risk.

