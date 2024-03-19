Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cricket Australia postpones T20 series against Afghanistan citing concerns for women and girls

    Cricket Australia (CA) has opted to delay the three-match men's T20 International series against Afghanistan, initially planned for August this year.

    Cricket Australia postpones T20 series against Afghanistan citing concerns for women and girls osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    Cricket Australia has decided to postpone the three-match men's T20 International series against Afghanistan, initially set for August this year. Citing deteriorating conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan, CA's decision reflects a stance on prioritizing human rights concerns over sporting events.

    The decision was made in light of the "deteriorating" conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power.

    The Taliban's recent actions, including restrictions on girls' access to education and women's participation in various aspects of society, prompted CA to take a firm stance against holding sporting events with Afghanistan. This move follows CA's cancellation of a Test match against Afghanistan in Hobart in November 2021, along with the postponement of a three-match ODI series in the UAE.

    "Over the past twelve months, CA has continued to consult with the Australian Government on the situation in Afghanistan. The government's advice is that conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are getting worse," stated a release from CA.

    Also Read: Perth set to host India's first Test against Australia in upcoming tour

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis lauds MS Dhoni, calls CSK legend 'greatest captain ever' (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis lauds MS Dhoni, calls CSK legend 'greatest captain ever' (WATCH)

    cricket Perth set to host India's first Test against Australia in upcoming tour osf

    Perth set to host India's first Test against Australia in upcoming tour

    cricket PSL 2024: Imad Wasim sparks backlash for smoking during final (WATCH) osf

    PSL 2024: Imad Wasim sparks backlash for smoking during final (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: 'RIP Hardik Pandya' trends as Rohit Sharma fans call out betrayal to Mumbai Indians legend vkp

    IPL 2024: 'RIP Hardik Pandya' trends as Rohit Sharma fans call out betrayal to Mumbai Indians legend

    cricket IPL 2024: Good news for Lucknow Super Giants as KL Rahul declared fit for upcoming season - Report osf

    IPL 2024: Good news for Lucknow Super Giants as KL Rahul declared fit for upcoming season - Report

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will MP Abdusammad Samadani retain Ponnani? rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will MP Abdusammad Samadani retain Ponnani?

    Ukrainian porn star Yulia Seniuk poses with wounded soldiers in elegant calendar for cause (WATCH) snt

    Ukrainian porn star Yulia Seniuk poses with wounded soldiers in elegant calendar for cause (WATCH)

    Elvish Yadav's mother in tears as Youtuber gets arrested in snake venom case; Aly Goni expresses sympathy [WATCH] ATG

    Elvish Yadav's mother in tears as Youtuber gets arrested in snake venom case [WATCH]

    IPL 2024: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis lauds MS Dhoni, calls CSK legend 'greatest captain ever' (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis lauds MS Dhoni, calls CSK legend 'greatest captain ever' (WATCH)

    Kerala: KPCC urges ECI to reschedule Friday polling rkn

    Kerala: KPCC urges ECI to reschedule Friday polling

    Recent Videos

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon