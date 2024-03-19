Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Perth set to host India's first Test against Australia in upcoming tour

    Perth has been designated as the venue for the opening Test match between India and Australia in the forthcoming tour. Scheduled for later this year.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

    Perth is slated to be the venue for the inaugural Test of the forthcoming five-match series during India's highly anticipated tour of Australia later this year. As reported by the 'Sydney Morning Herald', Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney have also been chosen as venues for the much-anticipated series.

    "The second Test will take place in Adelaide, followed by the third in Brisbane, while the traditional Boxing Day and New Year's Tests will remain in Melbourne and Sydney," stated the report.

    The Adelaide Test is scheduled to be a day-night fixture.

    Although Cricket Australia has yet to unveil its schedule for the upcoming season, a final announcement is anticipated by the month's end.

    The series is expected to kick off in late November this year.

    This marks India's first five-match series in Australia since the 1991-92 tour, which the hosts dominated with a 4-0 victory.

    In the last four series between the two teams, India has emerged victorious on all occasions, securing consecutive Test series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

    During the 2018-19 series, Perth hosted the second Test, which Australia won by 146 runs. Ahead of the 2020-21 series, the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) expressed discontent over Cricket Australia's decision to exclude Perth from hosting a Test match.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
