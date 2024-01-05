Australia claims No. 1 Test ranking from India after a dominating series against Pakistan

Australia's compelling performance in the ongoing series against Pakistan has propelled them to the pinnacle of the ICC Test rankings, dethroning India from the top spot.

Australia has seized the top position in the ICC Test rankings, surpassing India, thanks to their dominant performance in the ongoing three-match series against Pakistan. Despite India's commendable effort in Cape Town, where they secured a seven-wicket win to draw the series against South Africa, they lost the top spot to Australia.

The ongoing series against Pakistan proved pivotal for Australia, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead and reclaiming the No. 1 Test team title. This achievement comes after their recent success in the ICC World Test Championship Final and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

In the previous update, both India and Australia shared 118 rating points, with India leading. However, the drawn series in South Africa led to Australia surpassing India in the rankings.

Australia's ascent to the top spot is part of a remarkable year that also saw them triumph in the ICC World Test Championship Final and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

While India currently holds the top position in the World Test Championship points table with 54.16 percentage points from four Tests, including two wins, one loss, and a draw, the rankings landscape remains dynamic. South Africa and New Zealand follow India in the WTC table, with Australia positioned fourth, each with 50 percentage points.

The ongoing Test between Australia and Pakistan, coupled with the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England, is anticipated to bring further shifts in the Test Team Rankings and WTC points, with the coveted top spot and crucial ICC World Test Championship points at stake, as highlighted by the ICC.

