Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Australia claims No. 1 Test ranking from India after a dominating series against Pakistan

    Australia's compelling performance in the ongoing series against Pakistan has propelled them to the pinnacle of the ICC Test rankings, dethroning India from the top spot.

    cricket Australia claims No. 1 Test ranking from India after a dominating series against Pakistan osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

    Australia has seized the top position in the ICC Test rankings, surpassing India, thanks to their dominant performance in the ongoing three-match series against Pakistan. Despite India's commendable effort in Cape Town, where they secured a seven-wicket win to draw the series against South Africa, they lost the top spot to Australia.

    The ongoing series against Pakistan proved pivotal for Australia, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead and reclaiming the No. 1 Test team title. This achievement comes after their recent success in the ICC World Test Championship Final and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

    In the previous update, both India and Australia shared 118 rating points, with India leading. However, the drawn series in South Africa led to Australia surpassing India in the rankings.

    Australia's ascent to the top spot is part of a remarkable year that also saw them triumph in the ICC World Test Championship Final and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

    While India currently holds the top position in the World Test Championship points table with 54.16 percentage points from four Tests, including two wins, one loss, and a draw, the rankings landscape remains dynamic. South Africa and New Zealand follow India in the WTC table, with Australia positioned fourth, each with 50 percentage points.

    The ongoing Test between Australia and Pakistan, coupled with the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England, is anticipated to bring further shifts in the Test Team Rankings and WTC points, with the coveted top spot and crucial ICC World Test Championship points at stake, as highlighted by the ICC.

    Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2024: Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes his debut for Bihar at the age of 12; raises questions

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 4:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MS Dhoni files criminal case against Arka sports company for being duped of Rs 15 crore vkp

    MS Dhoni files criminal case against Arka sports company for being duped of Rs 15 crore

    cricket Ranji Trophy 2024: Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes his debut for Bihar at the age of 12; raises questions osf

    Ranji Trophy 2024: Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes his debut for Bihar at the age of 12; raises questions

    cricket The week that was in Test cricket: From India, Australia to Pakistan - batting collapses rock start of 2024 osf

    The week that was in Test cricket: From India, Australia to Pakistan - batting collapses rock start of 2024

    Virat Kohli gifts signed jersey to Keshav Maharaj; netizens call it another 'Ram Siya Ram' moment snt

    Virat Kohli gifts signed jersey to Keshav Maharaj; netizens call it another 'Ram Siya Ram' moment

    cricket It's a W 0 W 0 W 0 at SCG! Aussie bowlers derail Pakistan's batting; visitors go from 58-2 to 67-7 on Day 3 osf

    It's a W 0 W 0 W 0 at SCG! Aussie bowlers derail Pakistan's batting; visitors go from 58-2 to 67-7 on Day 3

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING 2 of Dawood Ibrahim's properties in Mumbai fetch Rs 2.01 crore and 3.28 lakh bid; 2 remain unsold snt

    BREAKING: 2 of Dawood Ibrahim's properties in Mumbai fetch Rs 2.01 crore and 3.28 lakh bid; 2 remain unsold

    Supreme Court dismisses plea to oust Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji amid money laundering case AJR

    Supreme Court dismisses plea to oust Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji amid money laundering case

    Soha Ali Khan visits Melbourne Cricket Ground on father Mansoor Ali Khan's birth anniversary, shares pictures RKK

    Soha Ali Khan visits Melbourne Cricket Ground on father Mansoor Ali Khan's birth anniversary, shares pictures

    MS Dhoni files criminal case against Arka sports company for being duped of Rs 15 crore vkp

    MS Dhoni files criminal case against Arka sports company for being duped of Rs 15 crore

    Australia to Canada: 7 countries with weird nick names ATG

    Australia to Canada: 7 countries with weird nick names

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon