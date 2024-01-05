Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ranji Trophy 2024: Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes his debut for Bihar at the age of 12; raises questions

    Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at the tender age of 12, marked his debut in the Ranji Trophy against Mumbai, becoming the fourth-youngest Indian to achieve this feat. However, the tale takes an intriguing twist as age-related discrepancies emerge.

    Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Bihar achieved the distinction of being the fourth-youngest Indian to debut in a recorded first-class match, stepping onto the Ranji Trophy stage at the age of 12 years and 284 days. Today, the 12-year-old prodigy showcased his talents for Bihar against Mumbai, entering the realm of men's cricket with remarkable poise. However, an intriguing aspect emerges in this narrative, adding a twist to the story.

    While Vaibhav's Date of Birth (DOB) certificate and BCCI records confirm his age as 12, an interview from last year presents a conflicting statement where he mentioned turning 14 on September 27. The enigma surrounding his age adds an interesting layer to this promising debut in the Ranji Trophy.

    Also Read: It's a W 0 W 0 W 0 at SCG! Aussie bowlers derail Pakistan's batting; visitors go from 58-2 to 67-7 on Day 3

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 3:14 PM IST
