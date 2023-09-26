Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Chinese cricket enthusiast travels from Beijing to Hangzhou to watch Smriti Mandhana play

    A remarkable tale unfolds as a passionate Chinese cricket fan, Jun Yu, embarks on a 1200-kilometer journey from Beijing to Hangzhou to witness Indian women's cricket vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, showcase her skills at the Asian Games 2023.

    cricket Asian Games 2023: Chinese cricket enthusiast travels from Beijing to Hangzhou to watch Smriti Mandhana play osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 9:33 AM IST

    A dedicated Chinese cricket fan, Jun Yu, embarked on a remarkable journey from Beijing to Hangzhou to witness the talented Indian women's cricket vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, in action. This unique story gained viral attention when he proudly displayed a poster reading 'Mandhana The Goddess.' In a land where cricket is relatively uncommon, Jun Yu's passion for the sport was ignited when he delved into YouTube's vast repository of cricket videos, becoming captivated by the skills of cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Mandhana herself.

    Jun Yu's fascination with cricket was not limited to Indian cricket stars; he also admired Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional performance against Australia in the 2019 World Cup and followed players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and more. Surprisingly, cricket lessons were offered at his university in Beijing, allowing him to gain a basic understanding of the game. Although cricket has yet to gain significant popularity in China, with only a few venues and limited awareness, Yu's dedication led him to the Pingfeng cricket field at Zhejiang University of Technology to witness the Asian Games cricket event.

    Notably, the Pingfeng cricket field, where the matches were held, was originally a flower garden, transformed into a cricket field for the Asian Games. Yu, who holds New Zealand's Kane Williamson as his favorite cricketer, praised Sachin Tendulkar as a true legend of the sport. Despite his love for cricket, Yu could not stay for the men's tournament due to academic commitments, having spent 1000 Yuan (INR 11,400) to travel from Beijing to Hangzhou. However, his passion for the game and dedication to witnessing cricket in action made him a memorable part of the event.

    Interestingly, Yu's presence was not the only international flavor at the cricket field, as a few Indians also attended the matches, waving their national flag and experiencing cricket in China for the first time. One of them, Navneet Singh, originally from Delhi but residing near Hangzhou, expressed his excitement at watching a cricket match in China, despite the sport's limited presence in the country.

    Also Read: Proud to win Gold for India, says women's team star Jemimah Rodrigues after Asian Games 2023 feat - WATCH

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 9:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Last minute visa approval: Pakistan squad cleared for ODI World Cup 2023 travel to India snt

    Last-minute visa approval: Pakistan squad cleared for ODI World Cup 2023 travel to India

    cricket India vs Australia 2023: Virender Sehwag offers advice to Gill; 'Make the most of your form' osf

    India vs Australia 2023: Virender Sehwag offers advice to Gill; 'Make the most of your form'

    cricket Proud to win Gold for India, says women's team star Jemimah Rodrigues after Asian Games 2023 feat - WATCH osf

    Proud to win Gold for India, says women's team star Jemimah Rodrigues after Asian Games 2023 feat - WATCH

    cricket Who is Titas Sadhu, the West Bengal cricketer who powered Indian women's Asian Games 2023 gold? osf

    Who is Titas Sadhu, the West Bengal cricketer who powered Indian women's Asian Games 2023 gold?

    cricket Historic! Indian women's cricket team beat Sri Lanka to clinch maiden Asian Games gold medal osf

    Historic! Indian women's cricket team beat Sri Lanka to clinch maiden Asian Games gold medal

    Recent Stories

    deeply embarrassing Justin Trudeau after Nazi veteran honoured in Canadian Parliament gcw

    ‘Deeply embarrassing’: Justin Trudeau after Nazi veteran honoured in Canadian Parliament

    Fukrey 3 screening: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha elevate style game with trendy attires vma

    Fukrey 3 screening: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha elevate style game with trendy attires

    Canada updates travel advisory urges citizens in India to stay vigilant and exercise caution gcw

    Canada updates travel advisory, urges citizens in India to 'stay vigilant and exercise caution'

    Army man assaulted by mob in Kerala's Kollam; BJP slams ruling Pinarayi Vijayan's govt anr

    Army man assaulted by mob in Kerala's Kollam; BJP slams ruling Pinarayi Vijayan's govt

    Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery water dispute set to hit normal life today vkp

    Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery water dispute hits normal life today

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon