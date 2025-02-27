PCB bans pitch invader for life after security breach involving NZ's Rachin Ravindra in Rawalpindi

The PCB has banned a pitch invader for life after he breached security and hugged New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra during the Champions Trophy match in Rawalpindi. The incident raised concerns, prompting PCB to strengthen security. Ravindra’s century led New Zealand to the semi-finals.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken strict action against a spectator who breached security during the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday. The individual, who reportedly carried a photograph of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan leader Saad Rizvi, managed to enter the field and approach New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra for a hug before being caught by security personnel.

The incident has raised concerns for the PCB, as Pakistan is hosting a major ICC event for the first time in 29 years since the 1996 World Cup. Ensuring the safety of players and officials is now a top priority for the board.



In an official statement, the PCB confirmed that the invader was arrested and banned for life from all cricket venues in Pakistan. “We take this security breach very seriously. Keeping players and officials safe is our top priority. We are working with local security agencies, who have promised to add more security staff around the field at all venues and tighten access controls,” the statement said.

The individual was presented in court on Tuesday and has been permanently banned from attending any cricket match in Pakistan, reported TOI.

Rachin Ravindra appeared unsettled after the incident but did not let it affect his performance. The young batter smashed a brilliant century, scoring 112 off 105 balls, to help New Zealand secure a five-wicket win and book their place in the semi-finals.



After the incident, the PCB promised to improve security to stop such breaches in the future. “We are working closely with security agencies and venue authorities to review and strengthen security measures,” the board said.

New Zealand will now face India in their final group-stage match on Sunday.

