PCB bans pitch invader for life after security breach involving NZ's Rachin Ravindra in Rawalpindi

The PCB has banned a pitch invader for life after he breached security and hugged New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra during the Champions Trophy match in Rawalpindi. The incident raised concerns, prompting PCB to strengthen security. Ravindra’s century led New Zealand to the semi-finals.

PCB bans pitch invader for life after security breach involving NZ's Rachin Ravindra in Rawalpindi vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 10:07 AM IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken strict action against a spectator who breached security during the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday. The individual, who reportedly carried a photograph of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan leader Saad Rizvi, managed to enter the field and approach New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra for a hug before being caught by security personnel.  

The incident has raised concerns for the PCB, as Pakistan is hosting a major ICC event for the first time in 29 years since the 1996 World Cup. Ensuring the safety of players and officials is now a top priority for the board.

Champions Trophy: Pakistan sacks 100 policemen for neglecting their duties after NZ vs BAN security breach

In an official statement, the PCB confirmed that the invader was arrested and banned for life from all cricket venues in Pakistan. “We take this security breach very seriously. Keeping players and officials safe is our top priority. We are working with local security agencies, who have promised to add more security staff around the field at all venues and tighten access controls,” the statement said.

The individual was presented in court on Tuesday and has been permanently banned from attending any cricket match in Pakistan, reported TOI.

Rachin Ravindra appeared unsettled after the incident but did not let it affect his performance. The young batter smashed a brilliant century, scoring 112 off 105 balls, to help New Zealand secure a five-wicket win and book their place in the semi-finals.  

Champions Trophy 2025: How can Babar Azam return to his form? Sunil Gavaksar suggests THIS change (WATCH)

After the incident, the PCB promised to improve security to stop such breaches in the future. “We are working closely with security agencies and venue authorities to review and strengthen security measures,” the board said.

New Zealand will now face India in their final group-stage match on Sunday.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Who will win the battle for pride at Champions Trophy? Recent form, key players & more snt

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Who will win the battle for pride at Champions Trophy? Recent form, key players & more

Champions Trophy, AFG vs ENG: Buttler avoids 'emotional decision' on captaincy future after England's exit snt

Champions Trophy, AFG vs ENG: Buttler avoids 'emotional decision' on captaincy future after England's exit

Why did Mitchell Starc pull out of Champions Trophy? Veteran Australian seamer reveals real reason snt

Why did Mitchell Starc pull out of Champions Trophy? Veteran Australian seamer reveals real reason

AFG vs ENG, Champions Trophy: Ibrahim Zadran calls his 177 'special moment' as Afghanistan stuns England

AFG vs ENG, Champions Trophy: Ibrahim Zadran calls his 177 'special moment' as Afghanistan stuns England

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Fan joins Afghanistan players' celebration after win against England (WATCH) HRD

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Fan joins Afghanistan players' celebration after win against England (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Kerala slashes anti-drug campaign budget amid rising student substance abuse anr

Kerala slashes anti-drug campaign budget amid rising student substance abuse

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Walgreens Dips After $595M Settlement Over COVID Test Dispute With Everly/PWN, But Retail Is Unfazed

Walgreens Dips After $595M Settlement Over COVID Test Dispute With Everly/PWN, But Retail Is Unfazed

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH] NTI

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon