Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Proud to win Gold for India, says women's team star Jemimah Rodrigues after Asian Games 2023 feat - WATCH

    Jemimah Rodrigues, a shining star of the Indian women's cricket team, shares her sentiments and pride in clinching the Gold medal for India at the Asian Games 2023.

    cricket Proud to win Gold for India, says women's team star Jemimah Rodrigues after Asian Games 2023 feat - WATCH osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    In a heartwarming moment that encapsulated the dedication and passion of Indian women's cricket, Jemimah Rodrigues, one of the stars of the team, expressed her immense pride after winning the Gold medal for India at the Asian Games 2023. In an interview that captured the jubilation and camaraderie of the victorious squad, Jemimah shared her thoughts on this historic achievement.

    "We have been playing a lot of cricket in the last 3 years, so I think it's experience, and again, to win a Gold medal for India is very special," Jemimah beamed with pride. Her words resonated with the sentiments of millions of cricket enthusiasts across the country who had watched in anticipation as the women's team battled their way to victory.

    The journey to clinch the Gold medal was far from easy. The team faced formidable opponents, with each match bringing its own set of challenges. However, it was this very perseverance and resilience that defined the Indian women's cricket team throughout the tournament. Their unwavering commitment to the game, coupled with their remarkable skills, culminated in the historic Gold medal win.

    Jemimah Rodrigues herself played a pivotal role in the team's success, contributing with her remarkable batting prowess and athletic fielding. Her performances, along with those of her teammates, showcased the depth of talent and the bright future of women's cricket in India.

    Also Read: Who is Titas Sadhu, the West Bengal cricketer who powered Indian women's Asian Games 2023 gold?

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Who is Titas Sadhu, the West Bengal cricketer who powered Indian women's Asian Games 2023 gold? osf

    Who is Titas Sadhu, the West Bengal cricketer who powered Indian women's Asian Games 2023 gold?

    cricket Historic! Indian women's cricket team beat Sri Lanka to clinch maiden Asian Games gold medal osf

    Historic! Indian women's cricket team beat Sri Lanka to clinch maiden Asian Games gold medal

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Security concerns force Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up to be played behind closed doors osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Security concerns force Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up to be played behind closed doors

    Cricket India vs Australia 2023: Shreyas Iyer makes a bold statement about his batting position osf

    India vs Australia 2023: Shreyas Iyer makes a bold statement about his batting position

    Cricket India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Records tumble in Indore's Holkar Stadium osf

    India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Records tumble in Indore's Holkar Stadium

    Recent Stories

    NASA successfully parachutes asteroid sample to Utah desert; check details AVV

    NASA successfully parachutes asteroid sample to Utah desert; check details

    Bench Press to Dumbbell Flyes: 7 exercises for ultimate chest workout AJR EAI

    Bench Press to Dumbbell Flyes: 7 exercises for ultimate chest workout

    Rice water to Honey-Water: 7 natural alternatives for Shampoo anr eai

    Rice water to Honey-Water: 7 natural alternatives for Shampoo

    Dosa-sambar to Idli-chutney: 7 popular street food in Bangalore RBA EAI

    Dosa-sambar to Idli-chutney: 7 popular street food in Bangalore

    Harmful effects of skipping breakfast: Why it's more than just a meal rkn eai

    Harmful effects of skipping breakfast: Why it's more than just a meal

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon