    Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's playful 'water boy' act lights up clash with Bangladesh

    Virat Kohli, the cricket sensation known for his on-field prowess and off-field humour, added a touch of playfulness to the Asia Cup 2023 during the India vs Bangladesh match. Despite being rested for the game, Kohli delighted fans by becoming the 'water boy' for his team, bringing laughter with his unique style.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 5:26 PM IST

    Virat Kohli, known for his on-field charisma and off-field charm, once again showcased his playful side during the India vs. Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2023. Even though Kohli was rested for this inconsequential Super 4 clash, he seized the opportunity to become the "water boy" for his team, much to the amusement of fans worldwide.

    Virat 🤣🤣🤣#ViratKohli #INDvBAN #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/EcW0PXRMe9

    — The ShaNa (@ShantanuNagar) September 15, 2023

    Anamul Haque's dismissal prompted Kohli's sprint onto the field, carrying water for his teammates. However, it wasn't just his helpful gesture that caught everyone's attention; it was his unique style of running that left fans bursting with laughter.

    Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India chose to bowl first after winning the toss. The match saw India making several changes to their playing XI, resting key players like Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav. The debutant Tilak Varma joined the squad, while Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Suryakumar Yadav were also included in the lineup.

    Shreyas Iyer, a middle-order batsman, remained sidelined for the third consecutive game due to an ongoing fitness concern, as confirmed by the BCCI. On the other side, Bangladesh introduced Tanzib Shakib, who made his ODI debut.

    Also Read: ODI Rankings Shuffle: Australia claims No. 1 spot, India climbs to second as Pakistan slips

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 5:26 PM IST
