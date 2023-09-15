Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI Rankings Shuffle: Australia claims No. 1 spot, India climbs to second as Pakistan slips

    In a recent development, Australia seizes the top position in the ODI rankings, closely followed by India, as Pakistan's ranking falters after their elimination from the Asia Cup.

    Cricket ODI Rankings Shuffle: Australia claims No. 1 spot, India climbs to second as Pakistan slips osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 3:29 PM IST

    In a recent update of the ODI rankings, Pakistan has surrendered its No. 1 position, making way for Australia to claim the top spot. Australia, with 116 points, now leads the ODI rankings, edging past India by a narrow two-point margin. This shift in rankings has occurred after Pakistan's recent elimination from the Asia Cup, allowing India to rise to the second position.

    India's ascent to second place in the ODI rankings comes on the heels of their impressive performance in the Asia Cup, where they have secured a spot in the final. Unfortunately, Pakistan's loss to Sri Lanka in a closely contested match in the 'Super Four' phase has led to their fall to third place, with a total of 115 points, as per the ICC's mid-week rankings update.

    The competition for the top spot in the ODI rankings has intensified as the World Cup approaches next month. Both Australia and India are set to face each other in a three-match ODI series in India, commencing on September 22, just before their World Cup opener scheduled for October 8 in Chennai.

    Australia's recent defeats in South Africa have contributed to their rise to No. 1. However, their loss in the third ODI in Potchefstroom by a significant 111-run margin may provide India with an opportunity to close the gap.

    The ongoing South Africa-Australia ODI series includes the fourth match, with the series finale slated for Sunday. Meanwhile, India is gearing up to compete in the Asia Cup final against co-hosts Sri Lanka on the upcoming Sunday.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar expresses regret over missed opportunity for India-Pakistan final

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 3:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Colombo weather forecast; Rain possibility looms over India vs Bangladesh Super 4 match osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Colombo weather forecast; Rain possibility looms over India vs Bangladesh Super 4 match

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar expresses regret over missed opportunity for India-Pakistan final osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar expresses regret over missed opportunity for India-Pakistan final

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah, Siraj, and Pandya are likely to be rested, while Iyer's availability remains uncertain osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah, Siraj and Pandya are likely to be rested, while Iyer's availability remains uncertain

    Cricket Sachin Tendulkar's Hindi Diwas challenge: Can you translate the Cricket terms? osf

    Sachin Tendulkar's Hindi Diwas challenge: Can you translate the Cricket terms?

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Fans' ugly fist-fight after India vs Sri Lanka caught on camera; video goes viral - WATCH osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Fans' ugly fist-fight after India vs Sri Lanka caught on camera; video goes viral - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to dedicate 'YashoBhoomi' in Dwarka to nation on September 17; check details AJR

    PM Modi to dedicate 'YashoBhoomi' in Dwarka to nation on September 17; see pics

    Valley of Flowers to Monet's Garden: 7 places for flower lovers ATG

    Valley of Flowers to Monet's Garden: 7 places for flower lovers

    Heartbreaking Son of martyred Col Manpreet Singh salutes his father's mortal remains - WATCH

    Heartbreaking! Son of martyred Col Manpreet Singh salutes his father's mortal remains - WATCH

    'Don't need to move to another country': Priyanka Chopra fans slam Deepika Padukone for controversial quote vma

    'Don't need to move to another country': Priyanka Chopra fans slam Deepika Padukone for controversial quote

    Is China's Defence Minister under 'house arrest'? Mystery around Li Shangfu's absence deepens snt

    Is China's Defence Minister under 'house arrest'? Mystery around Li Shangfu's absence deepens

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon