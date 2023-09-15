ODI Rankings Shuffle: Australia claims No. 1 spot, India climbs to second as Pakistan slips

In a recent development, Australia seizes the top position in the ODI rankings, closely followed by India, as Pakistan's ranking falters after their elimination from the Asia Cup.

In a recent update of the ODI rankings, Pakistan has surrendered its No. 1 position, making way for Australia to claim the top spot. Australia, with 116 points, now leads the ODI rankings, edging past India by a narrow two-point margin. This shift in rankings has occurred after Pakistan's recent elimination from the Asia Cup, allowing India to rise to the second position.

India's ascent to second place in the ODI rankings comes on the heels of their impressive performance in the Asia Cup, where they have secured a spot in the final. Unfortunately, Pakistan's loss to Sri Lanka in a closely contested match in the 'Super Four' phase has led to their fall to third place, with a total of 115 points, as per the ICC's mid-week rankings update.

The competition for the top spot in the ODI rankings has intensified as the World Cup approaches next month. Both Australia and India are set to face each other in a three-match ODI series in India, commencing on September 22, just before their World Cup opener scheduled for October 8 in Chennai.

Australia's recent defeats in South Africa have contributed to their rise to No. 1. However, their loss in the third ODI in Potchefstroom by a significant 111-run margin may provide India with an opportunity to close the gap.

The ongoing South Africa-Australia ODI series includes the fourth match, with the series finale slated for Sunday. Meanwhile, India is gearing up to compete in the Asia Cup final against co-hosts Sri Lanka on the upcoming Sunday.

