    Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan drop catches in the first 20 balls against Nepal

    In a disappointing start to their Asia Cup 2023 encounter against Nepal, India's star players Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan had a fielding nightmare, dropping three catches within the first 20 balls of the match.

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan drop catches in the first 20 balls against Nepal
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 5:27 PM IST

    In a rather forgettable display of fielding, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan had a dismal start during India's Asia Cup match against Nepal, dropping catches within the first 20 balls of the game. Renowned cricket commentator Ravi Shastri didn't hold back his criticism as he observed these lapses from some of India's star players. The match, a crucial one for Team India, took place at the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, where they faced off against Nepal. India's performance took a nosedive right from the beginning as Rohit Sharma's squad encountered early troubles, letting three catches slip through their grasp during the initial powerplay phase at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

    With their premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, unavailable for this Group A encounter against Nepal, the responsibility fell on the experienced shoulders of Mohammed Shami to kickstart the proceedings for the Men in Blue. Shami, who was omitted from India's XI in their much-anticipated clash against Pakistan, nearly had an instant impact as he induced a leading edge from Kushal Bhurtel's bat on the penultimate ball of the opening over.

    However, the opportunity to send Bhurtel packing was squandered by Shreyas Iyer, who couldn't hold onto the catch, marking an inauspicious start for India. Iyer's missed chance was followed by a glaring error from former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who dropped a straightforward catch off the first delivery of Mohammed Siraj's over. This uncharacteristic lapse by Kohli, typically known for his fielding prowess, granted Aasif Sheikh an early reprieve in only the second over of Nepal's innings. Adding to India's misery, Bhurtel managed to secure a boundary off Shami's third over, compounding their early woes.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 5:27 PM IST
